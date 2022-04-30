SPORTS
EPL: Ronaldo tipped to dump Man Utd, join Messi at PSG
Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to quit Manchester United and form a stunning attacking duo with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.
Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain with Erik ten Hag set to arrive as the club’s new permanent manager this summer.
Merson believes PSG could swoop in as they aim to finally win the Champions League.
Despite sensationally signing Messi last summer, the Ligue 1 champions were unable to get their hands on Europe’s top prize this term.
Now they could lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.
As a result Merson has suggested Ronaldo could be a short-term replacement, as he is a “proven asset” in the Champions League.
“This might be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last year in the Premier League. He’ll want to play in the Champions League – he’s played in it all his career,” Merson told Sportskeeda.
“I’d be surprised if Erik ten Hag wants him there to be honest – he’s trying to build his team, and Ronaldo is 37 years old. PSG could go for him and make him their short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe. PSG only want one thing – the Champions League. Ronaldo is a proven asset in the competition – he’s scored goals, he sells shirts, he’s done it all.
“Ligue 1 is an easy league, and Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions League at PSG. With Lionel Messi already at the club, we may well see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team.”
Mohamed Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year for 2021/22
Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah has been named the Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year for 2021/22.
Salah, 29, has scored an impressive 22 goals and 13 assists in just 31 Premier League games to help propel Jurgen Klopp’s side to second in the table, just a point behind champions Man City with five games left this season.
In total, the Egypt international has been involved in 30 goals and 14 assists in only 44 matches in all competitions.
Salah is also the current top scorer in the Premier League after netting 22 times, five more than Heung-Min Son and Cristiano Ronaldo, while the forward is also the leading assist maker in the top flight having managed one more than team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool have already won the League Cup, as well as reaching the final of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League.
CAF postpones CHAN 2023 draw ceremony
The draw ceremony for the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) has postponed.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has initially scheduled the event for Friday, April 29, 2022.However, CAF has now postponed it indefinitely, with a new date to be confirmed later.
The CHAN is a tournament for players who ply their trade in domestic leagues around the continent.
Nigeria failed to qualify for the last edition in Cameroon, while Morocco has won the last two tournaments.
The Atlas Lions defeated Eagles Mali 2-0 in the final of CHAN 2021 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde.
EPL: Thomas Tuchel names two Chelsea stars that caused 1-1 draw with Man United
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has said that his side could have won their Premier League game against Manchester United on Thursday night had Timo Werner and Kai Havertz performed well.
The Blues left Old Trafford sharing the point with underperforming Ralf Rangnick’s men after Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Marcos Alonso’s opener.
The west Londoners missed plenty of chances to put the Red Devils to the sword, just like Liverpool and Arsenal did last week.
Romelu Lukaku came off the bench as Havertz and Werner led the line for the Blues, but the two Germans failed to take their chances as David de Gea made a string of saves.
Tuchel was frustrated by their displays and wanted more from them and claimed the players ‘lacked determination’ in the box.
“We lacked a bit of determination in the box to win the game,” he told the press after the game.
“I think the two [Werner and Havertz] did not reach their peak performance today and if they did we were now the winners,” the German said while given reasons for taking them off in the second half.
“That’s it but no need to point the fingers, we had enough chances to score today,” he said.
