EPL: Ronaldo tipped to dump Man Utd, join Messi at PSG

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson, has tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to quit Manchester United and form a stunning attacking duo with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain with Erik ten Hag set to arrive as the club’s new permanent manager this summer.

Merson believes PSG could swoop in as they aim to finally win the Champions League.

Despite sensationally signing Messi last summer, the Ligue 1 champions were unable to get their hands on Europe’s top prize this term.

Now they could lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

As a result Merson has suggested Ronaldo could be a short-term replacement, as he is a “proven asset” in the Champions League.

“This might be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last year in the Premier League. He’ll want to play in the Champions League – he’s played in it all his career,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“I’d be surprised if Erik ten Hag wants him there to be honest – he’s trying to build his team, and Ronaldo is 37 years old. PSG could go for him and make him their short-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe. PSG only want one thing – the Champions League. Ronaldo is a proven asset in the competition – he’s scored goals, he sells shirts, he’s done it all.

“Ligue 1 is an easy league, and Ronaldo will be able to focus on the Champions League at PSG. With Lionel Messi already at the club, we may well see two of the greatest players of all time playing for the same team.”