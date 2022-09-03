EPL: Ronaldo in shock move from Man Utd despite transfer window closing Thursday

Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave Manchester United this month with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce believed to be working on a deal.

According to Ajansspor, an agreement has been reached in principle between Ronaldo and Fenerbahce president Ali Koc, with only final details left to complete the deal.

The 37-year-old has started United’s last three games on the bench.

However, manager Erik ten Hag speaking after a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Thursday, insisted Ronaldo was part of his plans.

But the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is still trying to get him out of the club.

That has been unsuccessful so far and with the transfer window closing for most of Europe’s big leagues it was expected to be the end of the saga.

However, Turkey’s summer deadline is not until September 8 and there is plenty of time for a deal to be done.