SPORTS
EPL: Ronaldo in shock move from Man Utd despite transfer window closing Thursday
Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave Manchester United this month with Turkish outfit Fenerbahce believed to be working on a deal.
According to Ajansspor, an agreement has been reached in principle between Ronaldo and Fenerbahce president Ali Koc, with only final details left to complete the deal.
The 37-year-old has started United’s last three games on the bench.
However, manager Erik ten Hag speaking after a 1-0 win at Leicester City on Thursday, insisted Ronaldo was part of his plans.
But the player’s agent Jorge Mendes is still trying to get him out of the club.
That has been unsuccessful so far and with the transfer window closing for most of Europe’s big leagues it was expected to be the end of the saga.
However, Turkey’s summer deadline is not until September 8 and there is plenty of time for a deal to be done.
SPORTS
Nigeria may be stripped of CWG gold
Nigeria stands to be stripped of the women’s 4x100m relay gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, after an unnamed member of the quartet failed a doping test.
The gold winning team comprises Tobi Amusan, Rosemary Chukwuma, Favour Ofili and Grace Nwokocha.
It was learnt that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) had been notified of the development by the World Anti-Doping Agency, as the confirmation of the B sample is still being awaited.
As a rule, the team would be stripped of the medal and the performance, if the athlete is not exonerated.
AFN president Tonobok Okowa confirmed the report .
He said the federation had begun an investigation of the matter and would make its position known.
“The letter from the World Anti-Doping Agency just reached the federation today (Friday) and we are shocked to hear this for the first time. We risk being stripped of the 4x100m Commonwealth Games gold we won in Birmingham,” Okowa told Saturday PUNCH.
“But we will carry out our investigation. Although an athlete is responsible for anything that has to do with doping, this is not a good development for us.”
The AFN boss, however, declined to mention the name of the athlete involved, saying the AFN would make a public statement after concluding its investigation.
“No, I can’t disclose the identity of the athlete now because we need to confirm exactly what happened and conclude on our findings before making a public statement.
“The matter is still being investigated and it’s not yet confirmed. What we got is notification letter, so, that everybody concerned will be ready for their defence, “ AFN head coach Seigha Porbeni added.
This is coming days after young high jumper David Aya also failed a drugs test at last month’s World Athletics Junior Championships in Cali, Colombia.
SPORTS
LaLiga: Xavi reacts to Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea, says he feels bad
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has said he feels bad about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving for Chelsea on transfer deadline day.
Aubameyang joins the Blue in a transfer worth £10 million with Marcos Alonso moving in the opposite direction.
During his short stint at the Nou Camp, the 33-year-old netted 13 times in 23 matches.
“I feel bad because he helped us a lot,” said Xavi during his pre-match press conference on Friday.
“He is an example on and off the pitch, he made a big difference, just look at his numbers. As a person, he is a jewel, always training with a smile on his face. It’s a shame because these kinds of players you want to have in your squad but it was a good opportunity for him and for the club as well.
“We needed to put the pieces of the puzzle together, we are all happy but I feel bad as a coach to lose a player like Aubameyang. He was an example for the entire club and all the players.”
Aubameyang was expected to lead Barcelona’s attack this season, but Xavi brought in Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.
SPORTS
Chelsea, ManCity on UEFA’s FFP watchlist as transfer window ends
Chelsea, Leicester, Manchester City and West Ham have avoided sanctions under UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules because of “exceptional COVID deductions and consideration of historical financial results”
However, UEFA has warned the clubs that those exemptions do not apply this season.
The European football governing body also noted the clubs will be “monitored closely in the upcoming period”.
UEFA have concluded settlement agreements with eight clubs who agreed to a total of £149M (€172M) in financial contributions
The governing body found that AC Milan, AS Monaco, AS Roma, Beşiktaş JK, Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain did not comply with the break-even requirement.
UEFA’s analysis covered the financial years 2018 to 2022, however, clubs were subject to emergency Covid measures during 2020 and 2021, when fans were largely banned from stadiums and TV deals were adjusted. As a result, clubs were given dispensations during these years.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES10 hours ago
J Balvin takes selfies with Pope Francis at the Vatican
-
CELEBRITIES9 hours ago
Kandi ends friendship with Marlo
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Ganduje inducts new Kano commissioners, assigns ministries
-
CELEBRITIES11 hours ago
Timothée Chalamet stuns crowd in backless halter at Venice Film Festival
-
CELEBRITIES11 hours ago
Salma Hayek rocks red bikini on boat for 56th birthday
-
SPORTS11 hours ago
LaLiga: Xavi reacts to Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea, says he feels bad
-
POLITICS13 hours ago
Jonathan should be respected for hosting Tinubu who plotted his downfall – Ohanaeze
-
NEWS3 hours ago
Singer, Ice Prince remanded in Ikoyi prison
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings