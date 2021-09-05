SPORTS
EPL: Ronaldo breaks shirt sales record in 24 hours
Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey has become the biggest selling ever in a 24-hours period on the online shop run by Fanatics, the Mirror reports.
This is just in a matter of hours after the No.7 shirt went on sale and Manchester United have had the biggest day of online sales ever on a single sports merchandise site outside of North America.
Following Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, there was one question mark over the shirt number the forward would wear.
Before his return, the shirt was occupied by Uruguayan international, Edinson Cavani and it was unclear if the South American would be willing to give it up or if the league management would provide special dispensation for Manchester United to switch numbers.
The Premier League, however, granted United’s special request and Ronaldo was granted his wish.
The club has since heavily promoted the no.7 shirt with fans queuing outside Old Trafford to get their hands on a shirt with Ronaldo’s name on the back.
SPORTS
Nigeria vs Liberia: Ahmed Musa closes in on Yobo, Enyeama record
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is on the verge of breaking the national team record of appearances set by Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo.
Musa earned his 99th international cap on Friday, as Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 in a World Cup qualifying game.
The match was played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
Musa replaced the match winner Kelechi Iheanacho in the 84th minute, with the Leicester City forward’s brace having given the Eagles a two-goal lead.
The Kano Pillars legend went into the game on 98 caps, eight more than former skipper, John Obi Mikel.
Now, Musa is two matches short of Yobo and Enyeama’s mark of 101 appearances.
He could match their feat if he features in Nigeria’s next two features against Cape Verde and Central African Republic.
Musa shot into international limelight after helping Nigeria U23 win the 2010 WAFU Nations Cup where he scored goals against Benin Republic and Burkina Faso.
He made his senior debut on August 5, 2010, in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualification versus Madagascar.
SPORTS
Nigeria vs Liberia: Iheanacho scores brace as Super Eagles win
Nigeria began their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Liberia on Friday.
The game was played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored a first-half brace to seal all three points for the three-time African champions.
His first goal came in the 22nd minute, after he found space in the right wing and unleashed an effort that flew past goalkeeper Ashley Williams.
Victor Osimhen missed a good chance to double Nigeria’s lead with five minutes left to play in the first half, before Iheanacho swivelled to make it 2-0.
The Super Eagles now top Group C with three points.
They take on Cape Verde in their next qualifying fixture on Tuesday.
SPORTS
Allegri clashes with Juventus over Ronaldo’s return to Man Utd
Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, is not happy with the club hierarchy for sanctioning Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United last week.
Ronaldo left the Serie A side after three years in a deal worth £19.4million.
Il Giornale reports that Allegri is not happy that the club has given him the task of replacing the 36-year-old’s goals.
Allegri re-joined Juve this summer, two years after leaving. But the 54-year-old is “furious” with club president Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Federico Cherubini.
He has told club hierarchy that “these were not the agreements” when he accepted a proposal to return.
Juventus brought in Moise Kean from Everton on loan to fill the gap left by Ronaldo.
Manuel Locatelli has already arrived from Sassuolo this summer, but improvements to the squad have not been to the extent expected for a side that scraped a fourth place finish last season.
After a shock 1-0 home defeat to Empoli over the weekend, Allegri told DAZN: “Cristiano spent three years at Juventus, he scored goals, which he is very good at, he’s an extraordinary player, but we cannot think about Ronaldo from now on.”
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
JUST IN: Sowore’s younger brother shot dead in Edo
-
NEWS2 days ago
Tiwa Savage Buries Father
-
NEWS2 days ago
Bandits abduct Secretary to Katsina State Government’s brother
-
NEWS2 days ago
FG orders telecom operators to shut down services in Zamfara as bandits take over state
-
NEWS1 day ago
Tinubu’s health worsens after several surgeries
-
NEWS2 days ago
Oluwo to hold God Festival (Odun Olodumare) in November
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
LG Poll: El-Rufai loses polling unit to PDP
-
NEWS2 days ago
Refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine prevents Christian pilgrims, University professors from travelling