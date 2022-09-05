SPORTS
EPL: Reece James becomes highest-paid Chelsea defender ever
Chelsea right-back, Reece James, has put pen to paper on a six-year deal with the club.
The 22-year-old came through the Blues academy and is now an established England international.
His new contract is worth at least £250,000 per week, according to SportsMail.
The agreement, which has the option of an extra one, will make James the highest-paid defender in Chelsea’s history.
“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at.
“I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us,” James said.
Ligue 1: I’ll bench you when I want – PSG coach warns Messi, Neymar, Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain manager, Christophe Galtier, has warned the attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar that they must accept a role on the bench, whether they like it or not.
Ex-PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino, rarely made rotations during his stint, but successor Galtier did not hesitate to leave Neymar on the bench Saturday, three days before their Champions League opener against Juventus.
Neymar was introduced around the hour mark, and Mbappe was taken off for his fellow forward in their 3-0 win at Nantes.
Messi has played the most among the three, but he was also subbed off in the closing stages against Monaco and Toulouse.
“I talked about it twice — once with each of them and once with the whole squad, to tell them that this is how it was going to be and that we had to have the right attitude and accept it,” Galtier said at a news conference on Monday.
“You say it’s new, but it’s an obligation for everyone because of the very busy schedule.”
Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man Utd team-mates after Arsenal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated his Manchester United teammates on their emphatic 3-1 victory over Arsenal in a post-match message on social media.
The 37-year-old superstar was once again utilised as a substitute by manager Erik ten Hag, who’s only handed him one start in six Premier League matches this season. It seems to be working, though, as those starting in place of Ronaldo have helped the Red Devils win four successive games and move up to fifth in the table following a nightmare start of back-to-back defeats.
He’s certainly not happy about still being on the peripheries of the starting XI, but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is at least delighted with his team’s results. In an Instagram post following Sunday’s Old Trafford triumph, Ronaldo wrote: “Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! Let’s go, Devils!”
Marcus Rashford ‘s double and a debut goal from £85million signing Antony gave United all three points against Arsenal, who’d won all of their previous five league games before making the trip to Manchester. Ronaldo was subbed on for Antony in the 58th minute when the scoreline was still 1-0 to the Red Devils, but Bukayo Saka soon equalised for the visitors.
Thankfully for Ten Hag and co, the resurgent Rashford struck twice in nine minutes shortly after to ensure that the home supporters went home happy, just as Ronaldo appeared to be on social media.
Maintaining his cheery persona for his adoring fans is nothing new for the Portuguese megastar, having kept his social profiles upbeat throughout the summer, despite wanting to leave United. Ronaldo was desperate to secure a transfer which would’ve allowed him play in the Champions League this term, but the former Real Madrid and Juventus talisman now has to settle for Europe’s second-rate competition until 2023.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CiGHLknLJVL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Cristiano Ronaldo delighted as Antony scores on Man Utd debut
Cristiano Ronaldo was elated after Antony scored on his Manchester United debut to put the Red Devils 1-0 up against Arsenal.
The 22-year-old winger slotted home against the run of play after completing his £85million transfer from Ajax fourth days ago. Erik ten Hag’s star signing was thrown straight in against the Gunners and got off to a perfect start when he guided home in the first half. Television cameras then panned to Ronaldo, who was seen applauding Antony’s goal from the United bench.
The Red Devils’ opening goal came after Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli thought he’d broken the deadlock in the 11th minute, but Martin Odegaard’s challenge on Christian Eriksen was deemed to be a foul by VAR. Referee Paul Tierney needed to watch a replay multiple times on the pitch-side monitor, as Mikel Arteta’s men were left dismayed by the decision.
Gary Neville gave his reaction to Antony’s opener on commentary for Sky Sports by saying: “Well I said he had to have a good start, well he just has. Arsenal have been the better team in the last 15 minutes but this pass from Christian Eriksen is brilliant and it just opens up the game.
“Well done to Paul Tierney he plays the advantage, [Marcus] Rashford, he just knows Antony is there. It’s on a plate, he goes down early [Aaron] Ramsdale. We mentioned it before the cutting in on the left-foot, it’s a dream position for the Brazilian.”
United came into the game looking to make it three successive wins in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, are the only team to still boast a 100 per cent record after six matches. Neville’s fellow Red Devils legend, Roy Keane, fancied his old club to come out on top and declared pre-match: “I fancy United strongly, I really do.
“Arsenal had a brilliant start, United more of a settled team, they’ve built on the momentum from the Liverpool game, then Southampton and Leicester. At home today, big game, Arsenal, I don’t see United losing. I just think it’s efficient, clean sheets, settled team.
“I don’t think United team will be obsessed with possession, I think Arsenal will have joy from that point of view but there’s a belief, Fernandes has done really well, leadership, settled back four, plenty of pace, seems to be hunger back in the group. There’s good signs for United.”
Gunners icon Paul Merson disagreed, though, backing his former employers to come away with the win. “What a time to come here, five on the trot, playing well. He’s the most important player, Odegaard. When you come to Old Trafford you’ll have a lot of the ball but you’ve got to be so clinical… You’re looking at form, I don’t see why Arsenal can’t get anything out the game.”
