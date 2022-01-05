SPORTS
EPL: Real reason Real Madrid gave up on signing Rudiger from Chelsea
Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of signing Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea due to his wage demands, Marca reports.
Rudiger is reportedly asking for £200,000 per week – a price Real Madrid won’t pay given the success of current centre-backs, David Alaba and Eder Militao this season.
Real Madrid have been in the running to sign the Germany international when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2022.
The LaLiga giants recently cooled their interest in the Germany international.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side will instead prioritize a renewal for Militao, with talks over a new five-year contract worth €8.5 million per annum set to begin in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, apart from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing Rudiger.
SPORTS
Arsenal give Barcelona, Coutinho conditions to sign midfielder
Arsenal are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this January, but only on their terms, according to SPORT.
The Gunners are looking to reinforce their midfield, with the team firmly in the fight for top four places in the Premier League.
However, Mikel Arteta will not be arm-twisted in the winter transfer market.
Arsenal want a loan deal for Coutinho without an obligation to buy the Brazilian.
Also, they have asked that Barca pay part of the player’s salary or Coutinho lowers his wages to make the move happen.
The 29-year-old left Liverpool in January 2018 to join Barcelona for £142 million, but has failed to meet expectations.
His time in Spain has been blighted by injuries, constant changing of managers and a loss of form.
SPORTS
Newcastle ‘want four Arsenal players’ in big-money January transfer overhaul
Newcastle United have their eyes of four current Arsenal stars as they look to bolster their squad this month.
The Magpies will finally get the chance to flex their financial muscles in the coming weeks following their takeover at the start of the season.
Eddie Howe’s side remain in the relegation zone and the hope is that new faces will help bring a fresh spark.
Some of those new arrivals could come from Arsenal, who face the threat of losing several players in the coming months.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the most high profile of those having been cast aside after a disciplinary breach.
Mikel Arteta has chosen not to select his forward, who is the club’s highest paid player.
A move away, sooner rather than later, could prove the best solution for both parties and Newcastle are keen, reports the Telegraph.
Aubameyang, despite recent form, has a history of scoring goals and would certainly be a marquee signing for the Magpies.
He is one of several forwards who could be on their way out of north London with Eddie Nketiah another.
The striker has rejected the offer of a new deal and will be a free agent in the summer.
As a result Arsenal could look to cut their losses with Newcastle also keen on the Englishman, who would provide more firepower.
Callum Wilson has been heavily relied upon for goals so attacking reinforcements are thought to be high on Howe’s agenda.
In the middle of the park Newcastle could also look to take advantage of the lack of minutes being given to Mohamed Elneny.
He, like Aubameyang, will jet off to Africa this month which could complicate his signing, but he remains on their radar.
Rob Holding is the fourth Gunners star to be linked with a move to St James’ Park.
He is currently behind Ben White and Gabriel in the pecking order which may factor in to any decision he makes on his future.
Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, who is keen on a return to England, has also been heavily linked with a move to the north east.
Howe has attempted to downplay any January moves, insisting it is a difficult time to do business.
SPORTS
Man Utd’s Romelu Lukaku warnings that Chelsea opted to ignore have come back to bite them
Romelu Lukaku has enjoyed a unique career which has endured its fair share of ups and downs.
Aged just 28, he has already represented six clubs – with this his second stint at Chelsea – and has notched up over 300 senior goals across his career.
The fallout from his recent interviews have divided opinion in football, with some quarters praising him for what they perceive to be an open and honest interview; with others condemning the striker’s seeming undermining of his club and manager.
Of course, this is not the first time in Lukaku’s career that he has upset fans of the club he represented – and on each previous occasion, the result has been a transfer away.
That may not happen at Stamford Bridge, where he may find peace with Thomas Tuchel and force his way back into the starting line-up, scoring goals and firing the Blues to success.
If this is to happen, Chelsea will have to learn the lessons from Lukaku’s fallout at Manchester United – whom he left in 2019.
Few tears were shed by the United faithful when the Belgian striker departed, having never hit the heights at Old Trafford and a public falling out with the club.
After leaving United, Lukaku gave an interview where he outlined how he felt that the club did not ‘protect’ him from the media glare – which has seemingly repeated itself this week at Chelsea.
“A lot of stuff has been said where I didn’t feel protected,” Lukaku said in the aftermath of his exit from Manchester.
“I felt like a lot of rumours, ‘Rom going there’, ‘they don’t want Rom’, and nobody came out to shut it down.
“It was for a good three, four weeks. I’m waiting for someone to come out and shut it down. It didn’t happen.
“I had my conversation, told them it was better to go our separate ways. If you don’t want to protect somebody, all these rumours come out. I just wanted you to say ‘Rom is going to fight for his place’, but it never happened for four, five months.
“It was all, ‘he’s got to go, he doesn’t deserve to be there’. Well okay, then I want to go now. There is fighting for your position, but also being somewhere that people want you to be.
“If you’re happy, you find a way, it doesn’t matter if you’re on the bench or starting.
“But nobody told me that was the situation, so I thought for two, three weeks to analyse, see all this s*** coming out in the media. Who leaks it? Not me. Not my agent. I see it on my phone come out of nowhere.
“I told them it’s not good for me to be at a place where I’m not wanted. We’re not stupid. They consider us dumb, but we are not dumb, we know who is doing leaks and stuff. I told them, you can’t be working like this, it’s better for me to go now.”
Prior to his increasingly inevitable departure from Old Trafford, Lukaku leaked data from United training in an attempt to end negative comments about his speed.
The Belgian uploaded a video showing every United player’s maximum speed following a drill in training – which was not authorised by the club to be shared.
The data showed that only Diogo Dalot finished – with a spead of 36.43km/hour – finished ahead of Lukaku, who clocked in at 36.25km/h.
Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James completed the top five, with Luke Shaw shown to rank bottom of the data – behind Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.
