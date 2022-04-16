SPORTS
EPL: Rangnick speaks on regrets about taking Man Utd job
Manchester United interim manager, Ralf Rangnick has insisted he has no regrets about taking the job.
Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a temporary basis last December.
The German will hand over to Solskjaer’s permanent successor this summer, before taking up a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford.
Rangnick’s appointment was meant to spark a sort of revival at United, but he has won only nine of his 22 matches in charge and the team is struggling to qualify for the Champions League.
They go into Saturday’s game against bottom side Norwich, sitting in seventh place in the Premier League, six points outside the top four.
However, Rangnick insists he does not regret taking the job, but admits he is not happy with how things have panned out so far.
“No. No regrets whatsoever. I would do it over and over again,” he told reporters.
“I don’t regret that at all. As a manager you always have to question and ask yourself what you could have done better, if I could have played with a different formation in certain games, if a substitution could have been done earlier. This is what always happens: we always ask ourselves questions- what we could have done better.”
SPORTS
Okagbare’s 200m record broken by 19-year-old Favour Ofili
Blessing Okagbare’s 200 metres National Record has been broken.
The record was broken by Favour Ofiliat the Tom Jones Memorial Classic 2022 on Friday.
Okagbare previously held the National Record since 2018 with a time of 22.04 seconds.
Ofili ran a blistering 21.96 secs to also become the first collegian athlete to ever go sub 22 secs.
With the time, she also emerged as the first Nigerian female to break 22secs in the women’s 200m.
She has set a new National Record, NCAA Record. Her time is also the fastest in the world this year, the fastest ever in the NCAA and a new School Record.
On Friday, Favour Ofili powered to World Lead of 21.96s (1.3) to take the women’s 200m at the Tom Jones Invitational in Florida, ahead of Kamaya Debose-Epps who ran 22.81secs and Jonah Ross in 22.91secs.
Ofili is a Nigerian track and field athlete specialising in the 200 metres and 400 metres sprints.
She is the 2019 African Games silver medalist in the 400 metres. She is also the 2019 African Youth Champion in the 200 and 400 metres.
SPORTS
EPL: This season will be my last – Matic announces exit from Man Utd
Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic, has confirmed he will leave at the end of the season.
The 33-year-old has been at Old Trafford for five seasons.
However, Matic has struggled for playing time under Ralf Rangnick this campaign.
The former Chelsea player has one year left on his deal but has informed the club of his intention to move on this summer.
“After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision.
“It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.
“I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible,” Matic wrote on Instagram.
Matic has made 183 appearances for United since joining from Chelsea in the summer of 2017, scoring four goals.
SPORTS
UEFA includes Modric, Rudiger, Walker, others in Champions League all-star XI [Full list]
UEFA on Thursday, included Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker in the Champions League team all-star XI of this week.
UEFA released the Champions League team in a post on its website on Thursday following the conclusion of the quarter-final second leg fixtures.
Modric, Rudiger and Walker were impressive for their respective clubs during the last-8 second leg ties.
Below is the UEFA Champions League team all-star XI:
Goalkeeper
Ederson (Man. City) – 7 points
Defenders
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) – 13 points
Reinildo (Atlético) – 9 points
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 9 points
John Stones (Man. City) – 10 points
Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 9 points
Midfielders
Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 10 points
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Forwards
Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) – 8 points
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – 10 points
Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 10 points
Latest News
- JJC Skillz deletes photo of his older son Benito from his Instagram page after the young man called out his wife Funke Akindele
- ‘No end in sight’ – US predicts Russia-Ukraine war will last long term
- Okagbare’s 200m record broken by 19-year-old Favour Ofili
- 2023: Olu of Warri didn’t endorse Tinubu – Palace
- Bellamino serves Nigerian hot “Pepper Soup” single
Trending
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Elon Musk says he’s ‘not sure’ he’ll be able to buy Twitter after $43 billion bid, teases a plan B
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
-
ENTERTAINMENT7 hours ago
Bellamino serves Nigerian hot “Pepper Soup” single
-
NEWS1 day ago
US approves $1billion fresh military helicopters’ sale to Nigeria over insecurity
-
NEWS1 day ago
Families of kidnapped train passengers groan, appeal to bandits
-
SPORTS1 day ago
UEFA includes Modric, Rudiger, Walker, others in Champions League all-star XI [Full list]
-
NEWS6 hours ago
‘No end in sight’ – US predicts Russia-Ukraine war will last long term
-
SPORTS1 day ago
FA Cup: Klopp makes fresh demand ahead of Man City semi-final