EPL: Pep Guardiola apologises to Liverpool after Man City’s 1-0 defeat at Anfield

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has apologised to Liverpool for the behaviour of a section of Citizens fans during last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool.

The Spaniard’s apology came following chants by his club’s fans referencing the Heysel and Hillsborough tragedies.

The fans made the chants during their first defeat of the season which came through Klopp’s Reds at Anfield.

After the game, Liverpool had expressed their disappointment over chants from City’s fans.

But addressing journalists during his post-match press conference on Friday, Guardiola apologised to Liverpool even though he said he did not hear the chants.

Guardiola said, “I didn’t hear the chant. If it has happened I am so sorry. It does not represent who we are as a team or a club.”

Guardiola added that he does not think the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City has become toxic after it was reported that City’s bus was attacked at Anfield after the game.