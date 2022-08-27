ENTERTAINMENT
EPL: Patrick Vieira names three best midfielders currently in Premier League
Patrick Vieira has named Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Liverpool’s Dabinho as his best midfielders in the Premier League.
Xhaka currently enjoying a renaissance in a more advanced position under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and is the engine room the Gunners midfield.
He has played a key part in Arsenal’s flawless start to the new season.
Asked to picked the midfielders that remind him of himself, Patrick Vieira, who is the current Crystal Palace boss, said , ‘This is a really difficult one. What I will mention is maybe players that I really like,” as quoted by Metro
“I like Kante I think he is this kind of modern holding midfield player that can really go forward. I think he is this kind of box to box player who can be really dangerous going forward working really hard for the team as well.
“Xhaka at Arsenal, I think he is a team player. I think he is someone you might not even notice a lot or really mention in a match but he is doing really work from Liverpool and also Fabinho from Liverpool.”
CELEBRITIES
Tragic details of Naomi Judd’s suicide revealed in autopsy report
Naomi Judd’s manner of death has been ruled a suicide, according to an autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office in Nashville obtained by Page Six on Friday.
The report also confirmed the 76-year-old “Love Can Build a Bridge” singer was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30.
“She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival,” the document also states.
According to the autopsy, Judd had a medical history of struggling with “significant” anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism.
“Per family, the decedent has had prior suicidal ideations and recent life stressors,” the report also said. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene.”
Judd’s cause of death was suspected to be a suicide within days of the country superstar’s death given her public battle with mental health.
Her daughter, Naomi Judd, then confirmed on “Good Morning America” that her mother shot herself and the actress was the one who “discovered” her.
“She used a weapon. My mother used a firearm,” the “Double Jeopardy” star, 54, told Diane Sawyer in May. “So that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing.”
According to the autopsy report, the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”
The toxicology report, also provided by the Nashville medical examiner’s office, revealed the “Mama He’s Crazy” singer had several different drugs in her system at the time of death, including ones used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.
Earlier this month, surviving members of Judd’s family filed a request to keep her death records sealed due to the “gruesome” manner in which she died.
Ashley, her sister Wynonna, and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, said in court documents obtained by NBC that releasing investigation records may cause them “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”
A rep for Naomi’s estate did not immediately return Page Six’s request’s for comment on the findings of the star’s autopsy report.
ENTERTAINMENT
‘Floribama Shore’ canceled after four seasons
Fans will have to say goodbye to “Floribama Shore.”
MTV has canceled the drama-filled reality series after four seasons, TMZ reported Friday.
According to the outlet, the cast and crew were told the news earlier this morning. However, the reason for its cancellation is still unknown.
Many of the cast members were reportedly confused by the news as the cameras were present during Nilsa Prowant and Gus Gazda’s wedding, which was set to appear in Season 5.
Amidst the news, Prowant posted photos from her big day on Instagram, showing as a camera crew standing behind the couple as they said “I do.”
The show first premiered in 2017 and followed a group of young adults as they partied it up on the Florida Panhandle.
Before it ever even hit the air, the show was caught up in controversy.
At the time, sources told us that the series was sent a cease-and-desist by a bar named Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar for allegedly stealing their name.
The bar — which was named the Best US Beach Bar by Playboy twice — even started the hashtag campaign #ONLYONEFLORABAMA in hopes it would force MTV executives to change the name of the reality show.
“We’ve recently learned that MTV and Viacom are using our name and reputation to promote their latest ‘reality’ series, after approaching us in 2013 about the same,” read a statement from the owners. “We’ve asked them to stop. They’ve refused … There is only ONE Flora-Bama.”
Well, after five years, it looks like Flora-Bama Lounge and Oyster Bar won.
ENTERTAINMENT
2023: Obasanjo working with Peter Obi, try to woo Wike, PDP members – Adeyanju
Popular rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that President Olusegun Obasanjo is working with the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi in London.
Adeyanju claimed that Obasanjo was trying to get some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to work with Obi.
He made the claim while reacting to the meeting between Obasanjo, Obi, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.
Others are Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State.
The Nigerian leaders were on Thursday seen in photographs as they met for yet-to-be identified reasons in the United Kingdom.
There are speculations that the reason for the foreign meeting could not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.
Recall that Wike has been aggrieved with the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, after the party’s presidential primaries.
Wike is aggrieved that Atiku ignored him and picked the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.
Reacting to the meeting, Adeyanju said Obasanjo wants a power shift to the Southern part of the country.
In a tweet, the activist said the former president wouldn’t stand for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
He wrote: “OBJ meets Obi & PDP Govs in London.
“Like I said a few days ago, Obj is supporting Obi and trying to get some PDP people to work for him but many of them are scamming Baba.
“OBJ’s position is that power must go back to the South and nothing else but he can’t stand Tinubu.”
