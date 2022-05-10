SPORTS
EPL: New Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly decides who he will keep at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s new owner, Todd Boehly will keep Bruce Buck as the club’s chairman, as he sets up the new management structure.
According to The UK Times, Buck is expected to stay at Stamford Bridge after working under former owner, Roman Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK government.
The West London club are in a race against time to complete the proposed takeover led by Boehly’s consortium before the June 8 deadline.
Although Boehly is set to make a number of changes at the top, it is understood that Jonathan Goldstein, who may have been considered as a replacement for Buck, will not be joining the board.
Goldstein’s links to Tottenham Hotspur have supposedly put the club off from appointing him.
Chelsea director and chief transfer negotiator, Marina Granovskaia, who is also expected to stay on.
Both Buck and Granovskaia played central roles alongside the Raine Group, the US bank appointed by Abramovich to manage the sale of the club, in selecting the preferred bidder.
FIFA confirms replay for abandoned Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier
FIFA on Monday confirmed the abandoned 2022 World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina would be replayed, after rejecting appeals from both national federations.
Brazilian health officials stormed the pitch seven minutes into the clash on September 5 between the South American giants in Sao Paulo, stopping the match and triggering a melee involving team officials and players.
According to Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), four Argentine players based at English clubs at the time should have been placed in “immediate quarantine” for breaching Covid-19 protocols.
FIFA in February ordered a replay and banned Cristian Romero and then club-mate Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham, and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia for two matches.
World football’s governing body also handed a series of fines to the two national football federations, prompting both to lodge appeals.
FIFA’s disciplinary committee upheld the 50,000 Swiss franc ($50,342) fines imposed on both as a result of the abandonment.
However, it reduced a separate 500,000 Swiss franc fine given to the Brazilian FA to 250,000 Swiss francs, and halved the Argentine FA’s initial fine of 200,000 Swiss francs.
Argentina’s football association said it would “request today the grounds for both decisions” before appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against its second fine and the decision to re-play the match.
Brazil and Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Rohr: FIFA orders NFF to pay outstanding salaries over ‘breach of contract’
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) would cough at least a princely sum of $1,045,000 USD (about N 433,873,550.00) to German coach Gernot Rohr following his unceremonious dismissal last December on the eve of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroon.
Our correspondent gathered last night from a close confidant of the sacked Super Eagles coach that the world’s soccer ruling body, FIFA, had already ruled on the case with claims that the NFF had no ‘justifiable reason’ to have terminated the contract of the former Bayern Munich defender.
As at December 2001 when he was fired, Rohr had a subsisting contract till the end of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in December and was reportedly last paid his $55,000 monthly salary in May 2021 which means the NFF is owning him 19 months’ salary arrears aside other allowances including match bonuses amongst others.
Though NFF claimed early this year that Rohr had been paid his accumulated wages in Naira based on the dictates of the fresh two-year contract he hitherto signed in 2020, our correspondent gathered that FIFA has mandated NFF that they must now pay all moneys due to the former Bordeaux player and coach in USD since he’s no longer domicile in Nigeria.
“ FIFA has ruled on the NFF-Rohr contract dispute case and you can cross check,” the reliable source close to Rohr told NationSport.
“ FIFA to the best of my knowledge has sanctioned the NFF for ‘breach of contract without just cause’ and they (NFF) must pay all his remaining salaries in US Dollars until the end of his contract in December 2022.
“ To the best of my knowledge, NFF has just 40 days to offset accumulated wages,” the source said.
It was, however, gathered last night the NFF is yet to get the FIFA’s verdict in respect of the contract dispute with Rohr and it therefore, remains to be seen if the claims of the Franco- German’s confidant are true.
Dmitry Bivol hands Canelo Alvarez first loss since 2013, retains WBA light heavyweight belt
The number one pound-for-pound boxer, Canelo Alvarez, in the world suffered his second ever loss on Saturday.
Canelo Alvarez faced off against Dmitry Bivol, the current WBA champion in the light heavyweight class, but it was Bivol who pulled off the upset after entering the ring as the underdog.
Alvarez had moved up a weight class for the fight, and it definitely proved to be a significant challenge for a fighter who had overcome plenty of them to get to this point.
Bivol had Alvarez on the ropes for almost every round with several punches connecting. Alvarez visibly looked fatigued by Round 10, and he needed either two really strong rounds or a knockout to have a shot at coming back on the scorecard.
But as the final rounds came and went, Alvarez just couldn’t keep up with Bivol, who won 115-113 by unanimous decision.
The loss marks the first Alvarez has suffered since 2013 – when Floyd Mayweather won by majority decision – and it’s the second ever loss in his professional boxing career. He is now 57-2-2.
Bivol, on the other hand, now moves to 20-0-0, including 11 knockout wins, as he continues to lift his name in the boxing world. This victory is one he’ll definitely enjoy on his resume as he retains the title
