SPORTS
EPL: Man Utd warn Barcelona over De Jong transfer
Manchester United have made it clear to Barcelona, they will not meet their £70 million asking price for Frenkie De Jong, according to Daily Mail.
The Premier League side are keen on signing De Jong, as Paul Pogba is set to leave on a free transfer this summer.
The Barca midfielder has already been identified by incoming manager, Erik Ten Hag, as a potential option having already managed him at Ajax.
Barcelona are open to a deal, as they are also seeking funds to put together a deal for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.
However, United have informed the LaLiga club that they do not want to spend a significant part of their summer budget on signing De Jong.
Barca are looking to recoup the £65 million they spent on signing the 25-year-old from Ajax in 2019.
SPORTS
Juventus give Arsenal three players in exchange deal for Giorgio Chiellini’s replacement
Juventus are so desperate to land defender, Gabriel Magalhaes this summer and will offer Arsenal three players, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Old Lady have identified Gabriel as a possible successor to Giorgio Chiellini, who will leave Turin this summer, and are keen to reach a quick agreement with Arsenal.
It is understood that the three players Juventus will offer Arsenal to force the deal for their 24-year-old centre-back are Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie and Moise Kean.
The report added that Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has travelled to London for talks with Arsenal over a deal for Gabriel.
Juventus are in the market to replace Chiellini, who is leaving the Serie A giants this summer after 17 years.
However, it’s claimed that Arsenal are demanding at least £42.4million for Gabriel.
Gabriel joined the Gunners from Lille in a £27million deal in 2020.
SPORTS
Aubameyang announces retirement
Gabon and Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on Wednesday, announced his retirement from international football.
Aubameyang has decided to focus on his club career.
The former Arsenal captain represented his nation for over ten years and also wore the captain’s armband
The 32-year-old appeared 72 times for Gabon, scoring 30 goals.
In a letter to the Gabonese FA, Aubameyang wrote, according to Mundo Deportivo: “After 13 [thirteen] years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I’m ending my international career.
“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good and the bad times.
“Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country.
“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career.
“Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours.”
SPORTS
EFCC arrests ex-NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, arrested Nsima Ekere, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.
This was disclosed by the Commission’s spokesperson Wilson Uwajaren, who confirmed it to Channels Television.
Nsima was the agency’s Managing Director between 2016 and 2018.
The 56-year-old was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom in the 2019 elections
This is coming less than 24 after the EFCC arrested a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, over a shady contract worth N240m awarded by the NDCC.
The former speaker was said to have received N130m through her personal account from Phil Jin Project Limited, a firm which was awarded a N240m contract by the NDDC in 2011.
