EPL: Man Utd players kicked out of first-team dressing room to make room for Ten Hag’s new signings
Phil Jones has been kicked out of Manchester United’s training ground dressing room to make space for Erik ten Hag’s new summer signings, according to the UK Sun.
The first-team training facility at Carrington cannot accommodate more than 24 players.
Following United’s summer spending spree, the facility has been at maximum capacity.
Jones, who has been out of favour at Old Trafford for a long time, is reportedly one of the casualties of the dressing room clear-out.
Third-choice left-back Brandon Williams, 20-year-old Teden Mengi and fellow defender Axel Tuanzebe have also been instructed to move down the corridor to the under-23 changing room.
Ten Hag added six new players this summer: playmaker Christian Eriksen, ex-Real Madrid star Casemiro, goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, left-back Tyrell Malacia and former Ajax pair Antony and Lisandro Martinez.
Erling Haaland felt sorry for Robert Lewandowski after failed Bayern Munich transfer
Erling Haaland has admitted that he was left feeling sorry for ex- Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski after the German giants tried to pinch him from Borussia Dortmund earlier this year.
Manchester City eventually won the race for Haaland, who was courted by a whole host of European heavyweights after a remarkable two-and-a-half-year spell at Dortmund. The 22-year-old plundered 86 goals in just 89 games for the Bundesliga outfit – a return that, unsurprisingly, piqued Bayern’s interest., according to The Sun.
Haaland’s next move was so hotly anticipated that the Norway superstar was even filmed mulling over his decision. ‘Haaland: The Big Decision’ reveals Bayern’s interest; something the German giants have previously tried to deny.
But now, Haaland’s reaction to the approach has been revealed for the first time – and the striker was less than impressed with Bayern’s plot to replace Lewandowski, who had long been one of the club’s most consistent players.
Speaking in the documentary, Haaland says: “If I try to imagine how Lewandowski thinks… I don’t know how many goals and titles he has for the club. Then I do actually feel a little sorry for him. At the same time it’s a chance for him to take the next step in his career. It feels disrespectful, but at the same time it is an opportunity for him.
And the striker’s father, former Manchester City midfielder Alf Inge Haaland, also spoke on Bayern’s interest: “They have shown interest, they have. I understand that they want to protect themselves. If he doesn’t end up there they will say ‘it was never on the agenda, we already have the best striker’.”
Although Bayern denied claims that they tried to hijack Manchester City’s bid for Haaland, the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has now conceded for the first time that they did try to lure the striker to Munich.
He recently told Sky Sports Germany: “We were in talks [for Haaland], but it became clear that things might not work out that way for both sides. That’s why he’s at Manchester City now and that’s why we have other players.”
Lewandowski, who boasted an imperious goalscoring record for Bayern, was less than impressed by the club’s attempts to replace him and ended the summer at Barcelona after angling for a dream switch to the Nou Camp.
Man Utd predicted line-up vs Arsenal as Antony debut and Cristiano Ronaldo in contention
Erik ten Hag has a few positive headaches as Manchester United prepare to welcome Arsenal on Sunday.
The Red Devils face their foes from London at Old Trafford, with each side looking to continue their good form. United have won their last three Premier League games, while Arsenal are the only team in the top flight to still boast a 100 per cent record after five match.
Mikel Arteta and co travel to Manchester unlikely to make any unforced changes from their winning XI, but Ten Hag can shuffle his pack to face their “tough opponents.” £85million signing Antony was officially announced by the Red Devils on transfer deadline day and has already trained with his new teammates twice.
Cristiano Ronaldo is also in contention to start, having been utilised as a substitute in all three of United’s recent victories. Starting at the back, though, David de Gea should keep his place despite the addition of Martin Dubravka, also signed on deadline day.
The same goes for the trusty back of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, newly-crowned Player of the Month Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. They’ve each individually shone and helped their side to two successive clean sheets on the road. Into midfield and Ten Hag may well handed a debut to £60m new man Casemiro, who’s had to be patient so far, only appearing from the bench since he arrived from Real Madrid.
He’d likely replace Scott McTominay if selected, with midfield partner Christian Eriksen undeserving of being dropped. Ahead of him will be Bruno Fernandes, who’s donned the captain’s armband since Harry Maguire was first benched nearly three weeks ago.
Jadon Sancho has been in the goals this term and his latest strike on Thursday was enough to seal a comfortable 1-0 win against Leicester City and almost certainly a start against Arsenal. Then it’s whether Ten Hag opts to give Antony a debut from the off and change his forward line.
The most likely scenario is that Anthony Elanga, who’s been subbed off in all three victories, comes out in place of Ronaldo, with Marcus Rashford switching to the left rather than leading the line. Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away during the summer transfer window but is now definitely staying put – at least until January.
In his pre-match news conference, Ten Hag was asked about how he plans to coach the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in his high-pressing, total football system. “I will be his friend,” the ex- Ajax boss explained. “Sometimes I will be his teacher — as we all know, he didn’t have the pre-season and you can not miss the pre-season.
“Especially the game we play, the way of play is not the type in comparison with last year. It depends, (and) demands, co-operation and demands certain positioning, in and out of possession. And the other thing is the fitness.”
Transfer: How Xavi blocked Arsenal’s move for Ferran Torres
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, blocked Arsenal from signing Ferran Torres before the summer transfer window closed, El Nacional reports.
The Gunners made an ambitious attempt to sign the forward, as Mikel Arteta tried to add to his attacking options.
Torres only moved to Camp Nou from Manchester City in January for around €55 million.
However, he has found playing time hard to come by this season, with Xavi preferring Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha on the winger.
Raphinha ironically almost signed for the Premier League side before Barca came calling.
Arsenal failed to convince the Catalan side to let Torres go despite offering to pay €30m, because Xavi insisted they turn down the approach.
