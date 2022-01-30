SPORTS
EPL: Man City’s new striker paves way for Cavani to leave Man Utd
Manchester City signing, Argentine striker, Julian Alvarez, has paved the way for Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani to join River Plate in the summer, according to the UK Mirror.
City will pay £15.5million upfront and a further £7m in potential add-ons for Alvarez, 21.
However, the starlet will stay on loan at River Plate until the summer.
The Argentine club plans to replace Alvarez with Cavani, who is currently into the final six months of his deal with United.
The cash River Plate will get from City, means they can now afford Cavani’s wage demands.
Cavani, who will turn 35 on February 14, earns more than £250,000 a week at Old Trafford.
Adama Traore rejoins Barca on loan from Wolves
Spain international Adama Traore will return to Barcelona after signing from Wolves on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Saturday.
Barca said they would pay Traore’s wages and there is an option to make the deal permanent.
Traore, 26, came up through the academy at Camp Nou and made four appearances for Barca’s first team before joining Aston Villa in 2015.
He spent two seasons at Middlesbrough, and has played 154 times for Wolves since arriving in 2018 for a then club record fee of £18 million ($24.1 million).
“Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart, so it is a dream move for him,” said Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars.
“We have also agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.”
Tottenham Hotspur had been strongly linked with a move for Traore but had a £15 million bid rejected earlier this month.
Traore’s signing gives Barca coach Xavi Hernandez another attacking option with Ousmane Dembele in exile after failing to agree a new contract, and teenager Ansu Fati sidelined by a hamstring injury.
AFP
Newcastle United’s Saudi tour ends in shame after Ciaran Clark’s act of violence
Newcastle United’s friendly trip to Saudi Arabia ended in shame as Ciaran Clark appeared to punch a Saudi player during the end of tour match.
The Ireland defender was sent off during the behind closed doors friendly before watching dignitaries including the UK Saudi ambassador Neil Crompton.
Eddie Howe earlier claimed the trip to Jeddah had been a huge success with the team bonding more tightly and making friends with the new owners and locals.
But Clark, who was also saw red in the Premier League game against Norwich earlier this season, got into a “tangle” with a his rival from Al-Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports City
Newcastle won the game 2-1, but Clark was grappling for the ball, went to ground and appeared from video footage to hit his Moroccan opponent Abdo Hamdallah, and both were sent off.
United stars had spent the training break working on tactics and fitness in the Saudi sun, but had also been sand driving in the desert, danced with locals and Dwight Gayle was even pictured riding a camel.
Howe’s team played two 35 minute periods, but the game was marred by Clark’s outburst.
It was all smiles between Clark and Al-Ittihad’s Abderazak Hamdallah – whom the Irishman hit and who was also sent off – at full-time, as the pair posed for pictures together and traded shirts.
Newcastle are looking to reinforce their centre back position before the transfer deadline closes.
A bid for Brighton’s Dan Burn has been tabled after they were priced out of signing Sven Botman and Diego Carlos.
Howe said of the Saudi trip: “We come back a more united group.
Cristiano Ronaldo receives Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award at Dubai Expo
Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up the Globe Soccer’s Top Scorer of All Time award at Dubai Expo 2020.
Ronaldo has scored a total of 801 goals during his career so far, having played for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Portugal.
On Friday January 28, the Manchester United superstar was handed the gong while on holiday in Dubai at the Al Wasl Plaza having reached the landmark following his fairytale return to Old Trafford.
The 36-year-old was greeted by hundreds of supporters who had turned out to catch a glimpse of the superstar at the ceremony.
Ronaldo is spending the international break in Dubai with his family and was seen celebrating Georgina Rodriguez’s birthday at the World’s tallest building Burj Khalifa.
