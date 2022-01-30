EPL: Man City’s new striker paves way for Cavani to leave Man Utd

Manchester City signing, Argentine striker, Julian Alvarez, has paved the way for Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani to join River Plate in the summer, according to the UK Mirror.

City will pay £15.5million upfront and a further £7m in potential add-ons for Alvarez, 21.

However, the starlet will stay on loan at River Plate until the summer.

The Argentine club plans to replace Alvarez with Cavani, who is currently into the final six months of his deal with United.

The cash River Plate will get from City, means they can now afford Cavani’s wage ­demands.

Cavani, who will turn 35 on February 14, earns more than £250,000 a week at Old Trafford.