EPL: Likely shirt numbers Cristiano Ronaldo could wear at Man United
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to choose from the the following available shirt numbers: 12, 15, 24, 30, 31, 33 and 35 upon his return to Manchester United.
Even though the club’s legend, Rio Ferdinand had announced Edinson Cavani’s willingness to surrender the No.7 shirt to the Portuguese, the Premier League rules would not let that happen.
The number 9 shirt, which would have another option for the Portugal captain is also in use. Anthony Nartial is currently wearing the shirt.
Ronaldo is synonymous with the No.7 but the shirt has been registered in the Premier League for Uruguayan striker, Cavani.
The options available to Ronaldo are shirt numbers he would not like to wear except for his love for the club because the former Real Madrid star has even built his entire brand under the ‘CR7’ brand.
Ronaldo wore the No.7 shirt during his first spell at Manchester United, went on to wear the shirt at Real Madrid and on his arrival at Juventus in 2018, Julian Cuadrado, handed the number to him.
The Portugal captain is now left with one of the following available numbers: 12, 15, 24, 30, 31, 33, 35, Express UK reports.
However, it is suggested that Ronaldo could opt for the number 28 which he wore during his career at Sporting Lisbon.
Mbappe to take Zidane’s iconic shirt number at Real Madrid
Real Madrid have reserved Zinedine Zidane’s iconic No 5 shirt for Kylian Mbappe, according to AS.
The LaLiga giants are confident of signing the player from Paris Saint-Germain, despite a second bid of €180million being knocked back by the Ligue 1 club.
Mbappe currently wears no 7 for PSG and no 10 for France.
But Real have reserved their no 5 shirt for him, as Eden Hazard wears no 7 and Luka Modric has taken the no 10 shirt.
Mbappe has always dreamed of playing for Real Madrid and previously named Zidane as his childhood idol.
Therefore, the opportunity to wear the club’s iconic No 5 will appeal to the French international.
As it stands, the No 5 shirt currently belongs to Jesus Vallejo. But the club will pass it on to Mbappe, as Vallejo is unlikely to be a regular first-team starter this campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals EPL clubs he wants to join after Juventus exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he will only leave Juventus for an English club playing in the Champions League.
This was revealed by Italian transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, while speaking on Twitch on Monday night.
Romano claimed Ronaldo wants to leave Juve, although the Serie A giants want him to remain at the club.
The 36-year-old is into the final year of his current contract in Turin and is keen for a different experience.
Cristiano Ronaldo asks Juventus to bench him
However, Ronaldo has narrowed his options to England and specifically clubs that will compete in the Champions League.
The four Premier League teams that qualified are Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.
Ronaldo, who previously played for United, is believed to have been offered to City by his agents.
Messi, Ronaldo missing as UEFA nominates players, coaches for awards
Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG’s Lionel Messi are missing as UEFA announced the names of the final nominees shortlisted for 2020/21 UEFA Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year Awards.
The award winners will be announced at the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 26 August at the Haliç Congress Center in Istanbul, Turkey.
On the same occasion, UEFA will also honour the coaches who have had the biggest impact over the previous season with the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year and UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year Awards.
UEFA Men’s Player of the Year
For the men’s player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of 24 coaches of the national teams which participated in this summer’s UEFA EURO 2020, together with 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Fifty-five journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media group, were also part of the jury.
The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.
The three players who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are:
Kevin DE BRUYNE (Belgium – Manchester City FC)
JORGINHO (Italy – Chelsea FC)
N’Golo KANTÉ (France – Chelsea FC)
UEFA Women’s Player of the Year
For the women’s player award, the shortlist of three players was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which participated in the Round of 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, together with the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women’s national team ranking. Twenty journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group were also part of the jury.
Similarly to the men’s accolade, coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three players by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.
The three players who received the most points overall from this voting procedure, in alphabetical order, are:
Jennifer HERMOSO (Spain – FC Barcelona)
Lieke MARTENS (Netherlands – FC Barcelona)
Alexia PUTELLAS (Spain – FC Barcelona)
UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year
For the men’s coach award, the shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of 24 coaches of the national teams which participated in the recent UEFA EURO 2020, together with 80 coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. Fifty-five journalists from each of UEFA’s 55 member associations, selected by the European Sports Media group, were also part of the jury.
The coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three coaches by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.
The three coaches who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting, in alphabetical order, are:
Josep GUARDIOLA (Spain – Manchester City FC)
Roberto MANCINI (Italy – Italian men’s national team)
Thomas TUCHEL (Germany – Chelsea FC)
UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year
For the women’s coach award, the shortlist of three coaches was selected by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which participated in the Round of 16 of the 2020/21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, together with the coaches of the 12 highest-ranked teams in the latest UEFA women’s national team ranking. Twenty journalists specialising in women’s football and selected by the ESM group were also part of the jury.
Similarly to the men’s coach accolade, the coaches and journalists were requested to select a shortlist of three coaches by allocating respectively five points, three points and one point to each of them. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and the journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.
The three coaches who received the most points overall following the conclusion of the voting are:
Lluís CORTÉS (Spain – FC Barcelona)
Peter GERHARDSSON (Sweden – Swedish women’s national team)
Emma HAYES (England – Chelsea FC Women)
