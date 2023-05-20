EPL: Lampard to be without 7 key players for Manchester City clash

Chelsea caretaker manager, Frank Lampard, has confirmed that seven of his players will not take part in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday evening.

Lampard spoke at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s away Premier League tie with Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Englishman, the likes of Mason Mount, Benoit Badiashile, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Marc Cucurella and Reece James are all out for the game due to lack of fitness and injury.

“We are pretty much similar to where we have been recently. Mason [Mount], Reece [James], Chilly [Ben Chilwell], N’Golo [Kante] and Marc Cucurella are not fit,” Lampard said (via Football London).

“Kouli [Kalidou Koulibaly] has been training this week but is not ready for a game like this. He is ahead of schedule, to be fair. Benoit [Badiashile] injured his groin in training two days ago and will miss the game. We are assessing that as we speak.”

The kick-off time for the match is 4 pm