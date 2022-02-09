Connect with us

SPORTS

EPL: Lampard speaks on Everton getting relegated after 3-1 defeat to Newcastle

Published

7 hours ago

on

Everton manager, Frank Lampard, has described their relegation worries as “just words” following a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle in a Premier League match on Tuesday.

Jamaal Lascelles and Mason Holgate both scored own goals, before Ryan Fraser gave the Magpies the lead.

Kieran Trippier then curled home a superb free-kick for the hosts, as they climbed out of the bottom three.

However, Everton are now just three points above the drop zone.

But Lampard said: “It’s disappointing for the result. Early injuries didn’t help us. It was a tough game to have as we have only been together for a week.

“We lost two big players in Demarai Gray and Yerry Mina and things changed. The main thing for me was how we dropped off in the game.

“At the weekend the confidence went up but you could see how quickly that confidence went back down. We have taken it on the chin and not let our heads drop. We have to solve that because it is a concern.

“The confidence and belief have to be built and worked on the training ground. It needs to change quickly because we want to get results.”

“It is just words to say that (we are in a relegation battle).

“Newcastle have been in it all season and had ups and downs.

“The only focus is on Leeds next and take every game step by step.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

NFF retains Eguavoen as Super Eagles Head Coach, drafts in Amuneke

Published

2 days ago

on

February 7, 2022

By

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Monday, announced the appointment of coaches for the senior national team.

The national football administrative body retained Austin Eguavoen as the coach of the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen took the Super Eagles to the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they crashed out after losing to Tunisia in the round of sixteen.

The NFF also drafted in former national team star, Emmanuel Amueke into the coaching crew.

Continue Reading

SPORTS

Senegal wins its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt in a penalty shootout

Published

3 days ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

Senegal on Sunday evening won the Cup of Nations for the first time in Cameroon.

The Teranga Lions defeated the Pharaoh of Egypt 4-2 on penalties after extra time.

Sadio Mane converted the decisive penalty kick that won the West African nation their first taste of victory in Africa football.

Continue Reading

SPORTS

EPL: Manchester United pick Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement

Published

3 days ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

Manchester United have reportedly picked Alexander Isak as a replacement for aging Cristiano Ronaldo and will sign the player this summer.

United will return to the transfer market and will splash the cash at the end of the season once a new manager replaces current interim boss, Ralf Rangnick.

The Mirror reports that the club have already picked the Real Sociedad forward Isak, who was earlier linked with a move to Arsenal.

The 22-year-old will also want to move to the Premier League with the La Liga side set for a fight on their hands to keep hold of him if he continues to build on his eight goals in all competitions this term.

Isak has a £75million buyout clause, which United could be tempted to cough out, as they see him as a potential replacement for Ronaldo should the Portuguese leave in the summer.

Isak, who has won 32 caps for Sweden, remains on Arsenal’s radar but the Gunners will need to qualify for the Champions League if they are to be considered a serious option for the forward.

Continue Reading

Trending