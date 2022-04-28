EPL: I haven’t spoken to Ten Hag since Man Utd gave him the job – Rangnick

Manchester United interim boss, Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he is yet to speak to Erik ten Hag, who has been hired as the club’s next permanent manager.

Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a short-term contract until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

And last week, United agreed an initial three-year deal with Ajax’s Ten Hag, to come in at the end of the current campaign.

Rangnick has admitted he is yet to speak to the Dutchman, but insists he is available to talk if Ten Hag chooses.

“His focus is on Ajax now and trying to win the title now.

“My focus is on our club and getting the best possible results. Whenever he has time or would like to speak I’m available, but I would not want to contact him on my own account right now,” Rangnick said.