SPORTS
EPL: I didn’t come to Man Utd to finish sixth or seventh – Ronaldo warns Rangnick
Cristiano Ronaldo has warned Manchester United that he did not return to the club to compete for seventh place.
The 36-year-old also said it is not acceptable for the Red Devils to aim for anything less than a top-three finish in the Premier League.
United have endured a miserable campaign so far and replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis in December.
Since taking over, Rangnick has taken charge of four wins from seven matches.
However, United remain seventh in the league, 22 points behind leaders Manchester City after 19 years.
“What I can say is we can do better – all of us. Manchester (United) belongs to important things, so we have to change that.
“I don’t want to be here to be in sixth place, or seventh place, or fifth place. I’m here to try to win, to compete.
“I think we compete but we are not yet in our best level. But we have a long way to improve and I believe if we change our mind, we can achieve big things,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports.
SPORTS
American arrested for supplying performance-enhancing drugs to Nigerian sprinter, Okagbare, others
Eric Lira, a citizen of the United States, has been arrested for allegedly supplying performance-enhancing drugs to Nigerian sprinter, Blessing Okagbare, and other athletes that competed in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
According to a report in NBC News, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint at the Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday alleging that Lira, a kinesiologist and naturopathic doctor, brought “misbranded” versions of the drugs to the United States from Central and South America before distributing them to athletes.
The 41-year-old is the first person to be charged under the new U.S. anti-doping law governing international sports competitions.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, Lira distributed the drugs, including human growth hormone and erythropoietin, a blood-building hormone, “for the purpose of corrupting” the 2020 Games.
Lira also is accused of conspiring to violate drug misbranding and adulteration laws.
Meanwhile, a criminal complaint does not name Okagbare but includes details suggesting she was among Lira´s clients.
FBI Assistant Director, Michael J. Driscoll, had said in a statement, “It´s not winning if you take illegal substances – it’s cheating.”
Okagbare had been provisionally suspended for testing positive for human growth hormone in July 2021, just hours before the former world championships silver medalist was due to run in the semifinals of the women´s 100 meters at the Olympics.
She tested positive for the drug in an out-of-competition test.
Federal authorities searched Okagbare’s cellphone as she was returning to the United States from Tokyo and found she had frequently communicated with Lira over an encrypted app, according to the complaint.
“Is it safe to take a test this morning?” Okagbare wrote in one message to Lira, according to the complaint. “Remember I took it Wednesday and then yesterday again. I wasn´t sure so I didn’t take a test.”
In another exchange, Okagbare wrote to Lira that she had just run the 100m in 10.63 seconds. “Eric my body feels so good,” she wrote. “Whatever you did is working so well.”
LIRA encouraged his client, “What you did . . . is going to help you for the upcoming events. You are doing your part and you will be ready to dominate.”
The charges against Lira were brought under the Rodchenkov Act, a law signed in 2020 that prohibits “any person, other than an athlete,” to knowingly influence any “major international sports competition” with the use of prohibited substance.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “At a moment that the Olympic Games offered a poignant reminder of international connections in the midst of a global pandemic that had separated communities and countries for over a year, and at a moment that the Games offered thousands of athletes validation after years of training, Eric Lira schemed to debase that moment by peddling illegal drugs.
“The promise of the Olympic Games is a global message of unification. Today, this Office sends a strong message to those who would taint the Games and seek to profit from that corruption.”
SPORTS
Transfer: Man United ex-midfielder, Fellaini in shock move back to Premier League
Former Manchester United midfielder, Mariuane Fellaini could be in a shock move back to the Premier League, with Newcastle United his new destination.
The Magpies are reportedly seeing the former Everton star as an ‘ideal’ signing.
The relegation battling side have already signed England defender, Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £12m this month.
The Magpies are doing everything to remain in the top flight this season, with the club still just a point off the bottom of the league table.
For this reason, they are expected to bring in more fresh legs during this transfer window.
Belgian outlet, La Dernière Heure reports that the English top flight side are big admirers of Fellaini and could move for the midfielder this month.
The 34-year-old former Belgium international has spent the last three years with Shandong Taishan in China where he has won the Chinese Super League and two Chinese FA Cups.
According to the report, Newcastle view the Belgian as their ‘ideal man’ in their attempts to build a new team.
SPORTS
Bad news for Arsenal as their £70m target chooses next club
Arsenal target, Dusan Vlahovic does not want to move to the Emirates.
The Serb wants to stay in the Italian top flight and would rather move to another Italian football side ahead of the Gunners.
Arsenal needed the 21-year-old striker as replacement for banished Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The north London side could still lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who are both out of contract in the summer and set to leave on free transfers.
Arsenal technical director, Edu has made it a top priority to bring in a striker this month, but the Gunners are finding doing business this January difficult.
Serie A top scorer Vlahovic has netted 16 league goals already this season in just 20 appearances.
Arsenal’s board is said to be willing to spend in excess of £70million to get their main target
However, football.london reports that the 21-year-old is harbouring significant reservations about moving to the Emirates.
Vlahovic has already told friends that either Juventus or Inter Milan would be his ideal destination when he does eventually leave Fiorentina.
Latest News
- Fayemi meets Tinubu over 2023 Presidency, Ekiti governorship poll
- Hushpuppi: AGF, police, anti-extradition group shun suit on Abba Kyari
- Osun 2022: PDP screens Adeleke, Ogunbiyi, four others for governorship poll
- Twitter: Buhari faces court action after lifting ban on social media platform
- EPL: I didn’t come to Man Utd to finish sixth or seventh – Ronaldo warns Rangnick
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
JAMB ready with approved CBT centres for UTME
-
NEWS1 day ago
Eight soldiers arrested in Burkina Faso over ‘coup plot’
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ravaging COVID-19 kills eight Nigerians in 24 hours
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Billionaire Investor Bill Miller now has 50% of his personal wealth in Bitcoin
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Robbers attack, stab three journalists covering AFCON in Cameroon hotel
-
NEWS2 days ago
Former Nigerian leader Ernest Shonekan is dead
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Crypto scams are the top threat to investors ‘by far,’ say securities regulators
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Nobody’ll get our ticket on a silver platter, APC tells Tinubu