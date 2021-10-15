EPL: I could leave Man City – Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has admitted he would be willing to leave Manchester City and move abroad.

The 26-year-old England international has fallen out of favour with City manager, Pep Guardiola.

Sterling has started only two Premier League fixtures out of the seven played so far.

“If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, I’d be open to it at this moment in time.

As an English player, all I know is the Premier League.

“I’ve always known that maybe one day, I would love to play abroad and see how I would come up against that challenge,” Sterling said on Thursday, during the FT Business of Sport US Summit.

When asked what languages he has interest in learning, Sterling said: “I should be learning a few different languages. I quite like the French accent – and Spanish.”

Sterling is under contract at The Etihad until 2023.

He has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past.