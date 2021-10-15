SPORTS
EPL: I could leave Man City – Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has admitted he would be willing to leave Manchester City and move abroad.
The 26-year-old England international has fallen out of favour with City manager, Pep Guardiola.
Sterling has started only two Premier League fixtures out of the seven played so far.
“If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, I’d be open to it at this moment in time.
As an English player, all I know is the Premier League.
“I’ve always known that maybe one day, I would love to play abroad and see how I would come up against that challenge,” Sterling said on Thursday, during the FT Business of Sport US Summit.
When asked what languages he has interest in learning, Sterling said: “I should be learning a few different languages. I quite like the French accent – and Spanish.”
Sterling is under contract at The Etihad until 2023.
He has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past.
Concerns over Romelu Lukaku at Man Utd in 2018 remerge at Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku’s return to Stamford Bridge has been widely celebrated – but the Belgian star is in danger of repeating issues from his disappointing spell at Manchester United.
The Blues’ record signing has been in good form since returning to the club for £97.5million in the summer.
He scored on his debut in a London derby, terrorising Arsenal’s newly-formed defence in the 2-0 win.
Lukaku then went onto score a brace against Aston Villa and one against FC Zenit, bringing him up to four goals in his first four games, but he has failed to find the net since.
Like during his United days, Lukaku has had no problems bullying teams lower down the table.
Branded a ‘flat-track bully’ for this tendency, Lukaku has been quietest this season when Chelsea have needed him most.
When up against Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus, Lukaku was notably silent
But, just as he did for United in 2018, Lukaku has so far floundered and failed to shine in the biggest games.
In his first 14 months for United, Lukaku scored 31 goals and only one of them was against a top-six team, despite playing against them 12 times.
In the rest of his games, he scored 30 in 37 starts against all other opponents.
Since joining Chelsea the big games have passed him by.
But it’s those games that will decide who’s holding silverware at the end of the season and who is not.
Barcelona and AC Milan are at the front of the queue to sign Jesse Lingard on a free transfer next summer
Barcelona and AC Milan will be at the front of the queue to sign Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.
Lingard rejected the offer of a new contract from United last month so he could weigh up his options before making a decision on his future.
The 28-year-old England midfielder wanted to see how much playing time he was given by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, having spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham.
However, Lingard has made just one start this season – against West Ham in the Carabao Cup – and has spent more time on the pitch for his country than he has for his club.
Lingard wants to maximise his chances of being in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup next year after narrowly missing out on the Euros this summer.
It now appears as though he will see out the rest of his contract until June and leave on a free transfer, ending an association with United stretching back more than 20 years.
Solskjaer wants to keep Lingard and United could yet make an improved offer – or even try to sell him in January – but the final decision will lie with the player.
He can open talks with foreign clubs from January 1 and it’s understood that Barcelona and Milan have both expressed a strong interest in signing him as a free agent.
Meanwhile, United captain Harry Maguire on Wednesday confirmed that he has not trained since suffering a calf injury last month, meaning Solskjaer will definitely be without his two first-choice centre-backs at Leicester on Saturday.
Raphael Varane has already been ruled out with a groin strain and Maguire said: ‘It’s getting there but I still haven’t trained yet with the squad. It’s obviously a frustrating injury for me, but I’m progressing and I will be back on the pitch soon.’
The bizarre origin of Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous chewing gum habit unearthed
Sir Alex Ferguson became a ferocious gum-chewer on the advice of former Manchester United physio Jim McGregor – to help soothe his nervous cough.
McGregor offered to prescribe medicine for Fergie’s cough the night before his first game in charge of United at Oxford 25 years ago.
Ferguson refused, saying it was “just something I do,” but McGregor revealed: “He started chewing gum during games on my advice.
“The coughing would start during the match, so after a time I plucked up the courage to suggest he should take some chewing gum. ‘What do I want f****** chewing gum for?’, he retorted.
“He also liked the odd spit, so I thought chewing gum would kill two birds with one stone. Eventually he accepted some chewing gum and that became a tradition during future matches
“He also ended our custom, started by his predecessor Big Ron (Atkinson), of allowing the coach driver Derek Sutton to sit with us in the dugout at away games.
“Sooty, as he was known, plonked himself on a dugout seat at Oxford’s Manor Ground to be met by a Fergie stare followed by, ‘Who the f*** are you?’
“Safe to say that was the last time Derek got anywhere near the dugout again.”
