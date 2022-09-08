SPORTS
EPL: How Todd Boehly frustrated Thomas Tuchel over Gabriel Jesus
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel was left frustrated by the club’s owners over the failure to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City ahead of Arsenal.
Following Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday, Todd Boehly decided to show the German the exit door.
Tuchel was sacked following weeks of tension between himself and the club’s new co-owner, Boehly.
It had been reported that the new club’s owner was unhappy with the former Borussia Dortmund boss’ lack of input and communication regarding transfers, with the German keen to focus more on coaching his squad.
The Athletic now reports that the former PSG boss was initially against signing a new striker during the summer transfer after his difficulties with Romelu Lukaku last season.
However, after U-turning on his stance, he was ‘frustrated’ that the Blues’ hierarchy did not move to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.
According to the report, Jesus was even keen on joining Chelsea but ended up at Arsenal.
Chelsea has now announced the appointment of Brighton’s manager, Graham Potter as their new boss.
UEFA includes Lewandowski, Kudus, Edwards in Champions League team [Full list]
UEFA on Thursday included Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus and Sporting CP’s Marcus Edwards in the Champions League team of this week.
UEFA released the Champions League team in a post on its website today following the conclusion of the group stage match-day one fixture on Wednesday night.
Lewandowski, Kudus and Edwards were impressive for their respective clubs against Viktoria Plzen, Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Below is the UEFA Champions League team:
Goalkeeper:
Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) – 7 points
Defenders:
João Cancelo (Man City) – 15 points
Rúben Dias (Man City) – 14 points
Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) – 17 points
Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 20 points
Midfielders:
Marian Shved (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 17 points
Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP) – 14 points
Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) – 14 points
Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) – 18 points
Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 13 points
Napoli give update on Osimhen’s injury
Serie A club Napoli have revealed that Victor Osimhen suffered a muscle injury in their 4-1 win over Liverpool on Wednesday night.
Osimhen passed a late fitness test to feature in the game.
The 23-year-old sustained the same injury in Napoli’s previous game against Monza.
The forward trained separately from the team on Monday and Tuesday before he was passed fit to face the Reds on Wednesday morning.
The Nigerian was replaced four minutes after the break by Giovanni Simeone after suffering a relapse of the injury
“Victor Osimhen, who came out in the 41st minute of Napoli-Liverpool, accused a muscle strain in his right thigh,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.
The striker, who had a fine performance in the game, missed a penalty before his substitution.
EPL: Thierry Henry reveals his worries about Arsenal
Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has said that he ‘worries’ that competing in two major leagues this season could expose Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Arsenal will begin fighting on two fronts when they start their Europa League campaign on Thursday.
The Gunners only lost their first game in the Premier League on Sunday and have won five of their six matches.
“I worry about the Europa League because of the depth of the team. I think the starting XI is good enough but this is a long season so it might be a bit much for them,” Henry said on CBS Sports.
“I’m worried… I’m worried about that.
“As a coach you think about how you’re going to cope with this season, and then there’s a World Cup as well.
“It’s going to be a tough one for sure.
Arsenal will file out on Thursday in the Europa League against Switzerland side, FC Zurich.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings