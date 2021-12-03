SPORTS
EPL: Highest goal scorers in Premier League so far [Top 24]
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah remains the top scorer in the Premier League after Week 14 games.
Salah is ahead of Leicester City’s striker, Jamie Vardy, on the Premier League goal chart.
The Egyptian has so far scored eleven Premier League goals for Liverpool this season.
The former Chelsea and AS Roma forward has four goals ahead of Vardy.
Premier League top scorers after match-day 14:
13 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).
9 goals: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
8 goals: Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
7 goals: Sadio Mane (Liverpool).
6 goals: Michail Antonio (West Ham), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford), Raphinha (Leeds United) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).
5 goals: Joshua King (Watford), Maxwel Cornet (Burnley), Ismaila Sarr (Watford), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Bernardo Silva (Man City), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United), Neal Maupay (Brighton) and Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).
4 goals: Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
Meanwhile, the Premier League match-day 15 will commence on Saturday.
SPORTS
EPL: He left Man Utd before they kick him out – Henry, Evra react to Carrick’s resignation
Former Premier League stars, Thierry Henry and Patrice Evra have reacted to Michael Carrick’s resignation as Manchester United first-team coach.
Carrick resigned after helping Man United beat Arsenal 3-2 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
The game marked the conclusion of his spell as Man United caretaker manager following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the club’s interim manager.
But Henry was shocked by Carrick’s resignation, while Evra believes the former England midfielder left the club before he was forced out by Rangnick.
Henry told Prime Video: “I’m also shocked and surprised but you need to know when you bring in someone new, then he might bring people with him.
“I’m not saying that’s right or wrong, but when you employ someone who might want to work with people he’s used to working with, so I can understand that side of the argument.”
On his part, Evra added: “I agree with Thierry [Henry] where he leaves the club before they kick me out.
“Because if they don’t even speak with the new manager, it’s a strong sign we don’t want you here anymore. I respect his decision, he gets to spend time with his family.”
Carrick had been with Man United since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur as a player back in 2006.
He played 464 games, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, one FA Cup among other pieces of silverware with Man United.
Following his retirement in 2018, Carrick joined the first team coaching staff at Old Trafford originally under Jose Mourinho.
He was kept on when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as interim, then permanent manager of Manchester United.
SPORTS
Lewandowski sends classy and big message to Messi after beating him to win 2021 Ballon d’Or
Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich has congratulated Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi for beating him to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or award at the gala night on Monday night, November 29.
It was indeed an heartbreak for the Polish striker and many football fans in the world to see Lionel Messi winning the award which is now his seventh in his glorious football career.
Last season, Robert Lewandowski was in stunning form for Bayern Munich in all competitions and the striker even scored 41 League goals in just 29 appearances which was incredible.
Robert Lewandowski’s reaction to 2021 Ballon d’Or
“To start, I would like to congratulate Lionel Messi, Ballon d’Or Winner “I want to thank every single journalist who voted for me, and believed that my achievements were important in 2021.
breaking
Messi wins seventh Ballon d’Or
Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward, Lionel Messi, won the Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best footballer of the year – for a record seventh time.
Messi, 34, helped his country win the Copa America, his first international honour, and has scored 40 goals in 2021 – 28 for Barcelona, four for Paris St-Germain and eight for Argentina.
While the Argentine great, Messi, had cause to celebrate a feat that will take generations to break, his main rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, released a furious statement few hours before the results were released hitting out at claims from Ballon d’Or chief Pascal Ferre that his career ambition was to finish with more awards than his rival Lionel Messi, after the forward finished sixth in the rankings.
Ronaldo was absent from yesterday night’s awards ceremony – run by publication France Football – and the Manchester United star sent out a lengthy retort to comments made by Ferre to the New York Timesthat he always had Messi in his sights amid their bitter rivalry to win the year gong.
He ended up being beaten by the Argentine having missed out on a place in the top five. He had edged ahead of Gigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne and Mo Salah, but didn’t have enough votes to win his sixth award.
Ferre had said: “Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to retire with more Ballon d’Or than Messi and I know because he told me.”
But the player hit back at that claim, saying Ferre had used his name to promote his name, his publication and the ceremony – insisting he wins for himself and his clubs and that his career goals are to leave an impact on the game, win as many trophies as possible and leave an example to youngsters.
“Today’s outcome explains Pascal Ferre’s statements last week, when he stated that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi,” he wrote on Instagram.
Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski came second, Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was third and Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema finished fourth.
The Ballon d’Or is voted for by 180 journalists from around the world, although there was no award in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Either Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (five wins) collected the award every year from 2008 to 2019, apart from in 2018 when Croatia midfielder Luka Modric won it.
Messi had already won the trophy more times than any other player and his seventh success comes after wins in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.
Lewandowski, who scored 53 goals in all competitions in 2021 for Bayern, was awarded the ‘Striker of the Year’ prize, a new award that was only announced hours before the ceremony began.
Paris St-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who helped Italy win Euro 2020, won the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, while Champions League winners Chelsea were named Club of the Year.
Latest News
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Orji Kalu opens up on why Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor is angry over his visit to IPOB leader
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Why there’s a bow on women’s underwear!
-
SPORTS19 hours ago
EPL: He left Man Utd before they kick him out – Henry, Evra react to Carrick’s resignation
-
breaking18 hours ago
EFCC re-arraigns Fayose, others for alleged money laundering
-
breaking2 days ago
#EndSARS Report: FG backs Lagos White Paper
-
breaking2 days ago
Police fined N15m for detaining seven Boko Haram suspects without trial
-
NEWS2 days ago
Hoodlums hack Lagos NURTW boss at home, shoot him dead in hospital
-
breaking2 days ago
Resign before December 18, Fayemi tells appointees nursing gov ambition