EPL: Highest goal scorers in Premier League after Week 4 [See top 18]
West Ham forward, Michail Antonio remains the top scorer in the Premier League after Week 4 games, along with Manchester United playmaker, Bruno Fernandes.
Both Antonio and Fernandes have four goals each.
Mohammed Salah got on the scoresheet, as Liverpool hammered Leeds United 3-0 on Sunday and now has three goals to his name.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Everton), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) and Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) all have three goals too.
Premier League top scorers:
4 goals: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Michail Antonio (West Ham)
3 goals: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Demarai Gray (Everton), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool)
2 goals: Said Benrahma (West Ham), Neal Maupay (Brighton), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Danny Ings (Aston Villa), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Odsonne Edouard (Crystal Palace), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Pablo Fornals (West Ham)
Serie A: I was afraid of losing my 1,000th game – Mourinho admits as Roma go top
Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has admitted he was scared of losing his 1,000th career game as a coach.
The 58-year-old saw his side beat Sassuolo 2-1 on Sunday, thanks to Stephan El Shaarawy’s late goal.
The win took Mourinho’s career tally to 638 victories.
The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss has drawn 205 and lost 157 of his 1,000 games as a manager.
“I told everyone lies! I had been saying to the team for days that this 1,000th game was not important to me… but I had an incredible fear of losing!
“Luckily we won and I was running like a child today because I was feeling 12 years old, not 58,” he said after the game.
Roma are now top of Serie A, having won their first three fixtures.
EPL: Ronaldo will not play every Man Utd game – Solskjaer
Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Cristiano Ronaldo will not play every game, as he looks to manage the forward’s minutes.
Ronaldo scored twice on his second debut as United defeated Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday.
The 36-year-old seemed to lift the quality of players around him, but Solskjaer insists he has to be kept fresh.
When Solskjaer was asked if it is impossible to leave Ronaldo out, he replied: “The thing with Cristiano is that he looks after himself so much so I know he will recover quickly and he has had a pre-season.
“Of course it’s important that we get everyone up and running and to get him up and running and to give him 90 minutes.
“Of course there is a game on Tuesday (against Young Boys). We will see what we do. But no, it’s not impossible to leave him out. He is 36, Mason [Greenwood] is 19, so it’s the same, I have to manage his minutes, and I have to manage a 36-year-old’s minutes as well.”
EPL: Salah closes in on Drogba’s record after 100th Premier League goal
Liverpool winger, Mohamed Salah, is close to equalling Didier Drogba’s scoring record after scoring his 100th Premier League goal.
Salah opened scoring, as the Reds ran riot in a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.
He becomes the 30th player to hit the century’s mark and the fifth-fastest in 162 games after Alan (121 appearances), Harry Kane (141 apps), Sergio Aguero (147 apps) and Thierry Henry (160 apps).
Salah scored his first Premier League goal against Arsenal in March 2014 during his time at Chelsea and has 98 league goals to his name so far in Jurgen Klopp’s team.
Drogba, who played for Chelsea, is currently Africa’s highest goalscorer in the English top-flight with 104 goals across his two spells at Stamford Bridge.
After Drogba and Salah, former Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor follows in the third spot with 97 goals.
Sadio Mane also surpassed former Everton striker Yakubu Ayegbeni’s tally with his 97th Premier League goal, to go level with Adebayor.
