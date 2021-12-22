EPL: Haaland to get preferred shirt number at Man Utd

Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland, could get his preferred shirt number if he joins Manchester United, the UK Mirror reports.

United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, is believed to be playing a big role in trying to lure Haaland from Bundesliga.

The Norwegian goalscorer looks certain to leave Dortmund next summer, with many European top clubs eager to land him.

If Haaland arrives at Old Trafford, he could be wearing the perfect shirt number.

Anthony Martial first took the No.9 when he signed for United in 2015. A year later, he was almost forced to give that up for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and so he switched to the No.11.

But after Ibrahimovic and the next incumbent Romelu Lukaku left, the No.9 became available again and Martial took it again.

Martial himself is set to leave United very soon, either in January or at the end of the season, with Rangnick deciding he has no future at the club, leaving the shirt available.