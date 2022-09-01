in SPORTS

EPL: Guardiola compares Haaland to Aguero after scoring another hat-trick in Man City win over Forest

Erling Haaland breaks Premier League record just five games into Man City career

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has compared striker, Erling Haaland to the club’s legend Sergio Aguero, after the Norway international scored his second successive Premier League hat-trick on Wednesday night.

Guardiola also said that Haaland has the potential to write himself into Manchester City folklore just like Aguero.

Haaland bagged a 26-minute first-half treble to put Nottingham Forest to the sword in a 6-0 victory, just four days after doing the same to Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old is now the first player in the Premier League era to score nine goals in his first five games and looks set to challenge Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s record high of 34 goals in a season.

Haaland has a long way to go to catch up with City record scorer Aguero, but Guardiola says the former Dortmund star can become a club great.

“Sergio is the legend. Nobody can break the position in the hearts of City fans, scoring the most important goal in modern history,” Guardiola said at his post-match press conference.

“Erling has the quality to be there. It’s not about him or Sergio. What Sergio has done is amazing. But Erling has this talent.

“When City bought Erling, everybody talked about what he had done in the past. What we wanted to do is help him. Hopefully, he can enjoy and score more goals.

“What he has done in Norway, Austria and Germany he tries to do here. He’s talented, we knew it.”

