EPL: Erik ten Hag identifies player to sign as Pogba’s replacement at Manchester United

New Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has identified the player to sign as midfielder, Paul Pogba’s replacement at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was appointed Man United’s new manager on Thursday.

The Dutchman will take over from interim manager, Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

However, Rangnick confirmed on Friday during his pre-match press conference ahead of Man United’s clash with Arsenal that Pogba will not play again this season because of a calf muscle injury.

Pogba’s current contract with Man United will expire at the end of the season and he is widely expected to leave the Red Devils.

Incoming United manager, Erik ten Hag, whose appointment was confirmed on Thursday, is unlikely to be overly concerned by Pogba’s impending departure and has already identified his replacement.

And according to Sport, Ten Hag is unlikely to be overly concerned by Pogba’s impending departure and has already reportedly identified Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as his replacement.

Ten Hag coached De Jong during his time at Ajax and the midfielder was the jewel in the crown of Ten Hag’s Ajax side, which reached the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

Meanwhile, Man United’s midfield is in need of a total overhaul with Nemanja Matic set to depart, along with the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.