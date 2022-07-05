SPORTS
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo in shock move to Barcelona
Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a shock move to Barcelona this summer.
Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has spoken to Barcelona president Joan Laporta about the possibility of signing the Portugal captain this summer.
Ronaldo had already informed Manchester United that he wants to leave the club this summer and doesn’t believe they are in a position to challenge for silverware next season.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already been linked with a host of clubs, including Chelsea, Sporting Lisbon, Roma, Bayern Munich and AS Roma.
But now, a new, shocking name has emerged, with Spanish newspaper AS reporting that Mendes has been meeting with Laporta and Ronaldo’s name was part of the discussions.
Both men met on Monday evening for dinner and the prospect of signing Ronaldo, who, of course, enjoyed a remarkable career with Real Madrid, was on the agenda, with Barcelona having explored the possibility a year ago too.
Back then, Barcelona wanted a star name to fill the void left by Lionel Messi, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain, but they were not in a position to afford Ronaldo.
However, Barcelona had been targeting a move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.
But the Catalan club could sign Ronaldo if they are unable to get Lewandowski this summer as Bayern are unwilling to sell and are demanding a transfer fee of around £50 million even though the Poland forward only has one year left on his deal.
Although Ronaldo would command a huge salary, the 37-year-old could be a more affordable option than Lewandowski if Manchester United agreed to waive a transfer fee, having bought him for a £21.4m fee from Juventus last summer.
SPORTS
Weather forces CAF to move Cote d’Ivoire 2023 AFCON to 2024
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has now been scheduled to hold in 2024 in Cote d’Ivoire, says the Confederation of African Football (CAF), President Patrice Motsepe.
The competition was to hold between June and July in 2023, which is the peak of rainy season in Cote d’Ivoire.
“We cannot take the risk,” the South African said yesterday, in Rabat, Moroccan capital.
With the World Cup in Qatar taking place in November and December this year, the decision has been taken to postpone the finals rather than bring them forward.
It means the AFCON will be held between January and February for the second time in a row, after this year’s tournament in Cameroun.
In 2017, CAF announced that it would move the finals from their traditional January/February slot to June/July in a bid to avoid repeated disputes with European clubs forced to release players in the middle of the season.
“January is not the ideal time because of the European clubs, but it is the only choice we have,” Motsepe said.
SPORTS
EPL: Chelsea to break bank for Raheem Sterling
Chelsea is reportedly ready to break the bank in a bid to sign €70m-rated winger, Raheem Sterling this summer, Balkan Talk reports.
The Blues are stepping up their attempts to add the Manchester City star in a sensational move and are set to push again for him with a new bid expected to arrive from the west London club.
Chelsea had their initial proposal rejected by Man City, who are holding out for around €55 million to let go of Sterling.
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, is keen to lure the England international away from Man City this summer.
Sterling, 27, has been a revelation since breaking onto the scene at Liverpool as a 17-year-old sensation.
But since his controversial move to Man City, Sterling has polished his end product and established himself as a capable goal-scorer, especially under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.
SPORTS
Nigerian-born Israel Adesanya defeats Cannonier by unanimous decision to retain UFC middleweight title
Israel Adesanya has defeated Jarred Cannonier to retain the UFC middleweight championship.
Adesanya fought against middleweight contender Cannonier at UFC 276 at the T-mobile Arena, Las Vegas Sunday morning.
He defeated his opponent via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to retain the UFC middleweight championship.
Adesanya controlled the fight in four out of five rounds.
Cannonier did his best but he simply wasn’t on the same level as Izzy. It was therefore an unanimous decision for ‘The last Stylebender’.
The Nigerian-born New Zealander’s only loss was during his unsuccessful step up to light heavyweight, losing to then-champion Jan Blachowicz.
On Sunday, he successfully defended his middleweight title for the fifth time.
While Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker in February for the second time to retain his middleweight strap, Cannonier knocked out Derek Brunson in the second round in February to become the weight’s No.1 contender.
