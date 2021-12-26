SPORTS
EPL: Chelsea to sell Christian Pulisic
Chelsea are ready to cash in on winger Christian Pulisic in the upcoming January transfer window after the US international failed to impress manager Thomas Tuchel.
According to Fichajes, Pulisic has also been told to find a new club as soon as possible, with Chelsea interested in recouping most of the €64m they had forked out on the player a few years ago.
Pulisic’s current contract with Chelsea will expire in 2024.
But it will not be surprising to see the 23-year-old star leave Chelsea in January 2022.
Since the start of last campaign, Pulisic has scored only six goals in the Premier League for the Blues.
While Pulisic’s form has been an issue, injuries have not been kind on him either, with the latest ankle issue keeping him out for almost two months.
As a result, Pulisic has fallen behind the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi in Tuchel’s pecking order.
Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.
SPORTS
10 transfers that should happen in January including Arsenal U-turn and Man Utd swoop
With the January transfer window just around the corner, plenty of managers will be setting the wheels in motion on some mid-season deals.
Last January wasn’t the busiest time, with some of the more successful transfer deals involving loan moves for the likes of Martin Odegaard, Joe Willock and Jesse Lingard.
We may see more investment this time around, with Newcastle United ready to flex their muscles after a recent takeover and new managers at an array of clubs – including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – potentially being given resources to strengthen their squads.
We take a look at what a number of teams and players need as we move into 2022, identifying 10 transfers which should happen before the window shuts.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona
After stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy, Mikel Arteta may decide now is the time for the Gunners to get the striker off their books altogether.
There might not be a huge market for a 32-year-old currently in the midst of a goal drought, but Barcelona will surely be on the lookout for a player of the former Dortmund man’s calibre.
The Catalan club are a man down in attack after Sergio Aguero was forced to retire on medical advice, and Xavi’s side will need someone who can deliver instantly as they aim to make up the gap to the top four in La Liga.
Nat Phillips to West Ham United
Phillips’ importance to Liverpool last season was plain to see, but the return of the Reds’ first-choice defenders has seen his opportunities severely limited this term.
The 24-year-old had to wait until December for his first start of the season, and while he may have shown his Premier League capabilities, it would likely take another injury crisis for Liverpool to need him on a regular basis.
One team which has been suffering from an injury crisis at the back is West Ham, who need reinforcements with Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma ruled out for a number of months.
The Hammers were linked with Phillips over the summer before moving for Zouma, but could be tempted to come back in for the centre-bac
Dele Alli to Newcastle United
After a brief revival under Nuno Espirito Santo, Dele Alli looks to be back on the market with Tottenham prepared to part ways with the midfielder.
While Antonio Conte hasn’t been able to find room for the 25-year-old, Alli is still young enough to turn things around, and might just need new surroundings.
Newcastle could be the best destination for a man who might have to be considered a ‘former’ England international, having not turned out for the Three Lions in more than two years.
Player and club alike may look at the success Jesse Lingard had at West Ham last season, dragging himself back into the England picture and breathing new life into a career which looked to be flagging.
Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United
Dele Alli’s former Spurs teammate Trippier could also find himself on the move, with suggestions Atletico Madrid may cash in before his contract expires in the summer.
Newcastle are in the position of needing a combination of quality and a willingness to engage in a relegation battle, and the right-back has experience of both after winning La Liga last season and playing every game for Burnley in 2014-15 as they ultimately failed to stay in the top flight.
The England international was a target for Manchester United last summer, but Magpies boss Eddie Howe has made him a principal target after the pair worked together in their Burnley days.
Aaron Ramsey to Arsenal
With Arsenal still responding to their captaincy change, the balance between youth and experience in their squad has become more evident.
Arteta’s summer signings point to a manager aiming to build for the future, but the Gunners have lost some big characters in the years since Arsene Wenger’s departure.
One way to fix that could be a return for fan favourite Ramsey, who has struggled to make an impact at Juventus.
The Italian club are reportedly prepared to let the Welshman leave for nothing in order to get his wages off the bill, and if that proves to be the case then north London may be the best place for him to reprise his international form at club level.
Dusan Vlahovic to Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte has already made an impact on Tottenham’s results, but investment in the squad is still needed.
The need for goals up top has become even more stark with Harry Kane’s underwhelming numbers, and the situation may well prompt Spurs to go back in for a striker to reduce the burden on their number 10.
Vlahovic has been linked plenty of times in the past, and he’s a player Conte will have seen a lot of in Italy.
The Serbian has been banging in the goals for Fiorentina this season, but has reportedly turned down a bumper new deal, alerting Spurs as well as a number of other Premier League clubs.
Franck Kessie to Manchester United
Ralf Rangnick has already begun to turn Manchester United into a more solid team than they were under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but reinforcements may be needed to ensure the improvement is not short-lived.
A defensive midfielder is seen as a priority, and Kessie’s name is one which has been mentioned in connection with the club before.
With Milan out of Europe and Kessie’s contract running down, a January investment might not set potential suitors back too much.
The Ivorian international is already well-known to compatriots Eric Bailly and Amad,. while Rangnick’s talks with Milan before Stefano Pioli’s appointment as manager in 2020 mean the manager will be well-versed in Kessie’s qualities.
Eden Hazard back to the Premier League
Hazard’s Real Madrid spell has been underwhelming to say the least, with former manager Zinedine Zidane lost for words when trying to explain the Belgian’s struggles.
The former Chelsea man has been beset by injury and fitness issues, preventing him from reproducing the form he showed with the Blues.
A return to England could be the kick-start the 30-year-old needs, especially with what might be his last World Cup less than a year away.
However, given the huge wages which come with a big-money move, a loan switch akin to teammate Gareth Bale’s season at Spurs could be the best option.
Nicolas Pepe out on loan
While a departure from the Premier League has harmed Hazard, the opposite is true of Pepe.
Arsenal’s record signing has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta, dropping down the pecking order thanks to the development of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.
A January sale might be tough, especially if the Gunners want to recoup a chunk of the fee they paid for his services, but both player and club could benefit from a loan move with an option to buy.
There’s a good player in there somewhere, but it’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t see that good player emerge in north London.
Anthony Martial to a club where he will play
While some Manchester United players have given Rangnick food for thought, Martial is one man whose future appears to be in the balance despite the managerial change.
The former Monaco forward has seen his opportunities further limited this term by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, starting just twice in the league under Solskjaer before United’s new interim boss arrived.
Put simply, the 26-year-old needs minutes if he wants to remain in the conversation for inclusion in France’s squad in the lead-up to next year’s World Cup.
Juventus is a potential destination for the want-away forward, with Barcelona also mentioned, though Premier League clubs may be tempted to test the water.
SPORTS
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks silence amid Arsenal exile with telling Christmas comment
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal remains in doubt after being banished from the first-team squad by Mikel Arteta.
The Gunners head coach has refused to give any guarantees over Aubameyang’s future after the player’s latest “disciplinary breach”.
The 32-year-old was dropped for the win over Southampton early in the month and has not featured since – at a time when the club have moved into the top four in the Premier League and claimed a Carabao Cup semi-final spot.
While Arteta has been quizzed on Aubameyang’s absence, the striker has remained silent – although his agent did take aim at Arteta on December 14.
But the exiled former Arsenal captain posted a snap of he and members of his family on Christmas Eve on Instagram, succinctly captioned “Merry Christmas #Familyfirst”.
It is his first Instagram post since December 3 and since falling foul of his Arsenal manager with his trip to France to see his ill mother and bring her back to the UK.
That trip was agreed upon with the club, but it’s understood Aubameyang failed to return in the time-frame expected and laid out.
Certainly, that hashtag posted alongside the initial comment, appears telling, at a time when Arteta has made clear his belief that Aubameyang has fallen below the standards he demands in North London.
It remains to be seen whether Aubameyang will have a future at the Emirates, with previous stars such as Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil both having fallen out with Arteta and finding no way back.
The Gabonese forward, the club’s highest-paid player, has been linked with potential January moves to both Barcelona and Juventus.
Arteta hit out during a press conference this week when quizzed on Aubameyang’s punishment, amid criticism in some sections for banishing the ex-Borussia Dortmund hitman from first-team training.
But it is not the first time Aubameyang has been punished in public after the 32-year-old was also dropped in March for the visit of Tottenham due to another disciplinary breach.
And Arteta pointed out his belief that he is far from a dictator when it comes to discipline, insisting: “I don’t establish my authority by being dictatorial or being ruthless.
“I just ask for respect and commitment. At this level, if I don’t get that I pack my bags and go somewhere else because that is the minimum I can ask for.
“I am sorry but I am going to expect that from everybody who works for the club. First of all myself, and the day I don’t do that I walk through that door and go and do something else. It is as clear as that.
“To be successful you have to be passionate about something and you want to represent a club of this size with its history, that is the minimum standard you have to bring.
“I am not going to ask anybody to put the ball into the top corner every time they hit it, but I will ask them to do the right things every single day for this club. That is for sure.”
SPORTS
AFCON 2021: Nigeria finally release 28-man provisional squad [Full list]
Nigeria on Saturday named a 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The list was made public by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
Huesca’s Kelechi Nwakalu, Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi, Almeria striker Sadiq Umar and in-form Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis all made the cut.
The usual suspects are also included in the provisional squad.
Victor Osimhen is included despite his facial injury. Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have also been called-up.
But there’s no place for Venezia’s Tyronne Ebuehi, although Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates got his maiden call-up to the team.
The Eagles are in Group D with Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan at the 2021 AFCON.
FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers:
Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)
Defenders:
Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)
Midfielders:
Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)
Forwards:
Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England)
Latest News
- 10 transfers that should happen in January including Arsenal U-turn and Man Utd swoop
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks silence amid Arsenal exile with telling Christmas comment
- Eyimofe makes Guardian UK’s best films from Africa, Asia, Latin America list
- Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
- South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
4 things no one tells you about married sex
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Jose Mourinho ‘holds talks’ with Nigeria over becoming manager in time for AFCON
-
LIFESTYLES7 hours ago
Why your wife isn’t interested in sex
-
breaking21 hours ago
Buhari’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), four other Aso Rock aides test positive for coronavirus
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
How much alcohol is really ok
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari swears in Sambo as Minister of State for Works, Housing
-
NEWS1 day ago
2022 Budget: Buhari to sign bill next week – Lawan
-
NEWS1 day ago
FG increases hazard allowance from N5,000 to N40,000 for doctors, N34,000 for others