EPL: Chelsea to break bank for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea is reportedly ready to break the bank in a bid to sign €70m-rated winger, Raheem Sterling this summer, Balkan Talk reports.

The Blues are stepping up their attempts to add the Manchester City star in a sensational move and are set to push again for him with a new bid expected to arrive from the west London club.

Chelsea had their initial proposal rejected by Man City, who are holding out for around €55 million to let go of Sterling.

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, is keen to lure the England international away from Man City this summer.

Sterling, 27, has been a revelation since breaking onto the scene at Liverpool as a 17-year-old sensation.

But since his controversial move to Man City, Sterling has polished his end product and established himself as a capable goal-scorer, especially under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage.