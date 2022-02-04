SPORTS
EPL: Chelsea submit new Premier League squad [Full list]
Chelsea, on Thursday, submitted a new Premier League squad following the closing of the mid-season transfer window.
Chelsea submitted their revised squad list for the remainder of the season, with Kenedy, who was recalled from loan at Flamengo in Brazil last month, taking the place of Lewis Baker who has joined Stoke City on a permanent transfer.
Kenedy has the squad number 23.
Chelsea disclosed this in a post via their website.
Below is Chelsea’s new Premier League squad:
1: Kepa Arrizabalaga
2: Antonio Rudiger
3: Marcos Alonso
4: Andreas Christensen – homegrown
5: Jorginho
6: Thiago Silva
7: N’Golo Kante
8: Mateo Kovacic
9: Romelu Lukaku – homegrown
10: Christian Pulisic
11: Timo Werner
12: Ruben Loftus-Cheek – homegrown
13: Marcus Bettinelli – homegrown
14: Trevoh Chalobah – homegrown
16: Edouard Mendy
17: Saul Niguez
18: Ross Barkley – homegrown
19: Mason Mount – homegrown
20: Callum Hudson-Odoi – under-21
21: Ben Chilwell – homegrown
22: Hakim Ziyech
23: Kenedy
24: Reece James – homegrown
28: Cesar Azpilicueta
29: Kai Havertz
31: Malang Sarr
SPORTS
AFCON: Heartbreak for Cameroon as Egypt beat hosts on penalties to reach final
Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pulled off two spectacular saves as Egypt edged hosts Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shoot-out to reach the final of Africa Cup of Nations following a goalless draw after extra time.
Cameroon converted only one of their four spot-kicks during Thursday’s semi-final, with Abou Gabal blocking two of the strikes before Clinton Njie missed his attempt. Egypt converted all three of their kicks, with star player Mohamed Salah – usually the fifth penalty-taker for his country – not needed to secure victory.
Egypt will be aiming to win a record-extending eighth AFCON title when they face Senegal in Sunday’s final.
But they will be without coach Carlos Queiroz, who is suspended for the final after being sent off in Thursday’s second half for constantly bickering with the referee.
The match itself delivered a few highlights, played on a heavy pitch that sapped the energy out of the players.
But Egypt could have won in dramatic style in the last minute of extra time when Ramadan Sobhi whipped in a cross from the right that had three teammates attempting to get on the end of it but all missing out on providing a decisive touch.
Cameroon centre back Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui had the best chances of a first half that was low on tempo, high on ball turnover, and short on opportunity.
The big defender hit the crossbar with a header from a corner after 18 minutes and then miscued an opportunity along the ground from the set-piece that followed straight after.
Karl Toko Ekambi might have also found the net in the first period for the hosts but his 32nd minute effort lacked power and looped up for goalkeeper Abou Gabal to comfortably catch.
A rasping second half strike from Samuel Oum Gouet also shaved the Egypt bar but the game seemed destined for penalties as both sides failed to put together any effective passing moves.
Sunday’s final will see Salah come up against his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, with the Pharaohs chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while Senegal continue their search for their first title.
“We are very proud of our achievement today but there is one more step to go,” said Egypt assistant coach Diaa al-Sayed said.
Cameroon must still get through a third-place playoff against Burkina Faso this weekend.
“We are sad, and so are 27 million Cameroonians, but that’s football,” said coach Toni Conceicao.
The defeat comes as a big blow to the hosts, whose troubled tournament was overshadowed by the stadium crush that led to eight deaths last week.
Thursday’s match was the first game back at the Olembe Stadium since last week’s tragedy.
The Confederation of African Football moved one of the weekend quarter-finals from the venue while seeking assurances of improved security from the Cameroonian authorities.
Many fans were clearly put off returning to Olembe so soon after the tragedy, with just 24,371 present in the 60,000-seat venue – many more could have attended even with COVID restrictions limiting crowds to 80 percent of capacity.
The lack of fans was a shame in what is a football-mad country, and Cameroon and Egypt are the two most successful sides in AFCON history – the Indomitable Lions’ tally of five titles is bettered only by the Pharaohs.
After their victory, Egypt called on Africa Cup of Nations organisers to delay this weekend’s final at the Olembe Stadium against Senegal to give them more time to prepare.
“I want to state to all CAF authorities that Senegal have one extra day to train and therefore maybe we should play the final on Monday,” suggested Egypt’s assistant coach al-Sayed.
SPORTS
Copa del Rey: All clubs that have qualified for semi-final [Full list]
At least four clubs have qualified for this season’s Copa del Rey semi-final following the conclusion of Thursday’s quarter-final fixtures.
The four clubs are Athletic Club, Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Valencia.
Athletic Club defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the Copa del Rey quarter-final fixture on Thursday, thanks to Alejandro Berenguer Remiro’s late goal.
In the other Copa del Rey quarter-final tie played on Thursday, Real Betis defeated Real Sociedad 4-0 to book their place in the semi-final.
Recall that Rayo Vallecano had defeated Mallorca 1-0 on Wednesday, while Valencia won 2-1 against Cadiz.
The Copa del Rey semi-final draw will be staged at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in Las Rozas (Madrid) on Friday.
The semi-final fixtures will take place on February 9 and 10, with the return legs set to take place on March 9 and 10.
SPORTS
Salah set to equal Okocha’s goals record
Mohamed Salah could equal or surpass Austin Okocha’s goal record at the African Cup of Nations tournament when the two most successful sides in the history of the tournament Cameroon and Egypt go head to head for a place in the final on Thursday (today).
The game billed for the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde is a repeat of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final which the Indomitable Lions won by a lone goal.
Salah, who has scored twice and made one assist so far in the competition in Cameroon, has totaled six goals in 15 games in three tournament appearances.
The Liverpool forward is one goal shy of the former Nigerian captain’s record. Okocha scored seven goals in 22 games in five tournament appearances for the Eagles.
Other players who have scored seven goals at the tournament are Osei Kofi (Ghana), Ali Gresha (Egypt), Roger Milla (Cameroon), Taher Abouzaid (Egypt), Abedi Pele (Ghana), Benni McCarthy (South Africa), Flavio (Angola), Christopher Katongo (Zambia) and Frederic Kanoute (Mali).
Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar, who is currently the top scorer at this year’s AFCON with six goals from five games, could also equal the goal record of duo Hossam Hassan and Benni McCarthy.
The duo was joint top scorer at the 1998 AFCON in Burkina Faso with seven goals.
Meanwhile, Egypt’s coach Carlos Queiroz has hailed his players’ commitment and sacrifices ahead of Thursday’s much-anticipated clash against hosts Cameroon, insisting that the Pharaohs’ ambitious attitude is the road to the prestigious title.
“We have reached the semi-final due to your commitment and sacrifices for the Egyptian jersey,” the 68-year-old Portuguese coach said in a press conference on Wednesday.
“Well done. I am sure you have won more respect from your real supporters. With our humble and ambitious attitude, while others keep talking, we keep walking to our goals and dreams.
“We will give it our best to make everybody proud. No doubt, it will be difficult but we believe in our abilities.”
The Pharaohs defeated Morocco 2-1 in the quarter-final last Sunday to set up a place in the semi-final.
The record seven-time African champions Egypt are seeking their first AFCON title since 2010 – their eighth, while Cameroon seeks their sixth-ever AFCON title since their last one in 2017.
