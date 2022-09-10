SPORTS
EPL: Chelsea owners set 3 key targets Graham Potter must achieve this season
The new Chelsea boss, Graham Potter, has been presented with three key targets for this season by the club’s owners.
Potters took over from Thomas Tuchel who was sacked on Wednesday morning and the Englishman signed a five-year deal worth £10million each season.
The Blues, currently sixth in the Premier League table, have delivered a number of concerning performances this new season.
The Daily Mail reports that the Blues’ owners have detailed two clear targets for the new boss: the first is to secure a top-four finish and the second is a deep run in the Champions League.
The manager will be sacked if he fails to do either of those things and the third target is to improve performances and forge a new philosophy at the club.
According to the report, the Englishman will be granted a second season and supported with new signings next summer if he makes clear progress on and off the pitch.
With this weekend’s Premier League matches postponed, the new manager will take charge of his first match in next Wednesday’s Champions League clash with RB Salzburg.
SPORTS
Usyk offers to help Joshua against Fury
Anthony Joshua has been tipped to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in an all-British heavyweight match in December and former opponent Oleksandr Usyk has offered to help Joshua train for the fight against Fury.
The fight is expected to take place at the end of this year, with the undefeated Fury set to go into the bout as the overwhelming favourite to claim the spoils against his long-time rival.
WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF champion Usyk offered his services to Joshua ahead of the fight by insisting that he will be on hand to assist in training if he is asked to between now and the start of December.
“If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him,” Usyk told Sky Sports via Boxing Scene. “He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working.
“Anthony, don’t stop. I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can’t give up. He must go forward.”
Fury was mocked for ‘running’ away from an undisputed heavyweight clash with Usyk by the latter’s manager, Egis Klimas. Fury has been trying to goad Anthony Joshua into fighting him in a long-awaited British grudge match over the last few days in spite of reports suggesting that an all-star bout with Usyk could be arranged in the not-too-distant future.
Fury posted a series of videos to Twitter on Thursday in which he continued to call out Joshua, who was beaten on points by Usyk for the second time in his career last month. Kilmas has since taken to the social media platform himself to poke fun at Fury, with the 34-year-old seemingly eager to chase a fight with Joshua rather than Usyk as things stand.
“This is an excellent way to run from Usyk,” wrote Kilmas. “Calling out others but not answering Usyk. JOKE!”
Fury had previously asked for a fee of £500m in order to face Usyk, who has established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport in recent years. He made light work of Joshua in their first meeting to steal the Watford native’s heavyweight titles towards the end of last year before defending his belts with another points victory in Saudi Arabia in August.
Usyk wasted no time in calling out Fury after his latest win over Joshua, but it seems as though the idea of an undisputed fight between the pair may need to be put on hold for now.
A bout between Fury and Joshua would not be blocked by an obligation on Fury’s part to face a mandatory challenger, with the WBC having confirmed that it would be open to the ‘interesting’ possibility of a British heavyweight battle in the near future.
SPORTS
Man Utd confirm Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will go ahead
Manchester United have confirmed that their Europa League fixture against Moldovan side FC Sheriff will go ahead on Thursday.
All Premier League, Football League and Women’s Super League matches have been postponed this weekend as a sign of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday. United were originally scheduled to play Crystal Palace at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon, but will now be granted more time off after their 1-0 defeat by Real Sociedad.
Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.
“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”
United’s opening Europa League match of the campaign went ahead on Thursday night against Real Sociedad, just 90 minutes after the Queen’s death was announced, on UEFA’s orders and the club has now confirmed that the next fixture in the competition will continue as planned, at 5.45pm UK time on September 15 in Moldova.
“Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova,” United said in a statement on Friday evening. “Match arrangements will remain the same for fans who are travelling to support the team in Chisinau.”
The United Kingdom is now undertaking an official 17-day period of mourning for the Queen. The new King, Charles III, announced on Friday that a period of Royal Mourning will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s Funeral.
The Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties. There is no official guidance for sports and football is expected to return to normal next weekend.
United’s defeat by Real Sociedad came after a four-game winning streak in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side were downed at Old Trafford after Lisandro Martinez was penalised for handball, with Brais Mendez netting the resulting penalty.
Sheriff, who famously beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu in the Champions League last September, opened their Europa League campaign with a 3-0 win over Omonia Nicosia from Cyprus on Thursday night. They are therefore top of Group E after the opening round of fixtures.
SPORTS
Graham Potter’s incredible rise from university coaching job to Chelsea manager
Football management might not be like any other profession, but the old saying still rings true: the cream rises to the top.
In an industry growing more obsessed with star power and brand identity while fetishising over celebrity status, Graham Potter’s appointment as the new manager of Chelsea Football Club signals that all hope in the beautiful game isn’t lost. The 46-year-old has emerged as one of England, if not the world’s, most exciting coaches after a decade under the radar.
He’s now a household name after saying goodbye to Brighton & Hove Albion this week, handed the top job at the most expensive club in football history. While the glitz and glamour of west London will quickly render him a big name in the business, Potter’s humble roots are relatable for anyone involved in the sport, from grassroots to the elite level.
Although he didn’t have as prestigious a playing career in comparison to some of his fellow Premier League gaffers, the Solihull-born left-back still made 320 appearances for the likes of Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, Southampton and most prominently, York City.
Potter, who also earned one cap for England’s under-21s in a 1996 European Championship qualifier, hung up his boots at Macclesfield Town in the summer of 2005 when he was only 30 – and still fit. “I just felt that I was coming to the end,” he admitted in an interview with the Athletic.
“The enthusiasm, the enjoyment, wasn’t what it was. I was released from Macclesfield — I could probably have signed for other clubs and there were other options — made my way around the lower leagues but I always felt I would be waiting for the game to kick me out then.
“So I decided to take the proactive step, work out what I was going to do for the rest of my life, the rest of my career. I didn’t want to be one of those guys that would get a manager the sack because I wasn’t able to be professional enough or give my best. Lots of people were saying, ‘Stay in the game, play as long as you can’ but it was the right thing for me to do. A tough moment, though.”Potter won one England under-21 cap during his journeyman playing career
Having already begun his coaching badges and completed a degree in social science through the Open University, Potter took charge of the football team at Leeds Metropolitan University – Leeds Carnegie – while studying for a Master’s degree in leadership and personal and professional development.
But his Uni coaching career wasn’t solely restricted to the Northern Counties East League, as during his previous role at the University of Hull, he was made Ghana’s technical director for the 2007 Women’s World Cup in China. Then came a job in Sweden, where Potter would truly make his name.
Recommended to Ostersunds FK chairman Daniel Kindberg by an ex-Boston teammate – current Newcastle coach Graeme Jones – in December 2010, Potter headed to Scandinavia with his family. His son, Charlie, was only 11 months old and the Potter clan faced a host of challenges settling into icy territory.
“It was the fourth tier in Swedish football, so it wasn’t so much higher than the ninth tier in the UK,” he explained. “It wasn’t about that for me. I met this chairman and philosophically, we connected on a good level. I liked his idea of what he wanted to do, spoke around doing something different and wanting to create an environment, play a certain type of football.”
Rarely enjoying the sunshine he’d eventually get on the sunny south coast of Brighton, Potter’s team had to train indoors during the winter due to the freezing temperatures. But it’d all be worth it for Ostersunds, who enjoyed record success under his command.
Potter’s seven-and-a-half-year reign saw the club promoted three times and win the Swedish Cup, booking them a place in the 2017-18 Europa League qualifiers. Turning over Galatasaray, Hertha Berlin and PAOK Salonika before winning a group which contained Athletic Bilbao, their 14-match run ended with a defeat to Arsenal – but it wasn’t all bad.
While a 2-1 victory in the second leg in north London wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-2 loss on aggregate, Potter’s side stunned the Emirates and the result put his name on the map. Swansea came knocking a few months later and it was an emotional decision to leave the Swedish town behind.
“Stopping playing football at 30 years old was a tough one but leaving Ostersund was even more traumatic,” Potter, who happily confessed that he shed a tear amidst his departure, declared. “My eldest was upset, crying, leaving his school. My wife was really happy there.
“When we moved to Sweden, it felt like a bit of a journey and it felt as if we were always going to come back to the UK. But it was our home. We had friends there. It was a special place in terms of our young family. You feel that you might not go back there and that’s sad.”
Swansea had just been relegated from the Premier League and their squad bloated, as financial trouble dawned on the Liberty Stadium. Bringing back the Welsh side’s fluid style of football for which they’d earned plaudits under predecessors Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Michael Laudrup, Potter led them to a 10th-place finish and stabilised the club after a fall from their top tier.
Brighton had monitored his work at Ostersunds and pounced after sacking Chris Hughton in 2019, despite leading the Seagulls to safety during their first two seasons in the Premier League. Initial 15th and 16th-place finishes weren’t anything to shout about from Potter’s point of view, but he was building.
Last term, his third at the helm, he led Brighton to their highest-ever rank, finishing ninth on 51 points – only seven behind Manchester United. It’s not just the dizzy heights to which he took the south-coast club that garnered widespread acclaim for Potter, but his progressive principles and attractive playing style, catching the eye of fans and pundits alike.
A 4-0 triumph over United in May was a peak result and even after losing who many would believe to be their two best players – Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella – this summer, Potter leaves Brighton fourth in the table after six matches. Transfermarkt value the Seagulls’ squad as the fourth-cheapest in the division which typifies Potter and co’s marvellous achievements.
Brighton’s ability to adequately replace the likes of Bissouma, Cucurella and Ben White with ease has been lauded in recent months, but now they’ll have to do the same in the dugout. And for whoever succeeds Potter, they’ve got big shoes to fill.
