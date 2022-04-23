SPORTS
EPL: Chelsea defender, Rudiger’s possible new club revealed
Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger’s possible new club has been revealed.
According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano,
Real Madrid are now the closest club to find an agreement to sign Rudiger from Chelsea.
Romano disclosed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Saturday morning.
He tweeted: “Toni Rüdiger has not signed with any club yet. Real Madrid are now the closest to find an agreement, talks ongoing for months. Real Madrid are on it since December.
“PSG, interested. Man United and Bayern, out of the race… and Chelsea’s situation still [has] not changed.”
Rudiger’s current contract with Chelsea will expire at the end of the season.
Chelsea’s talks over an extension for Rudiger have been hampered by the sanctions placed by the UK Government.
SPORTS
EPL: Erik ten Hag identifies player to sign as Pogba’s replacement at Manchester United
New Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has identified the player to sign as midfielder, Paul Pogba’s replacement at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag was appointed Man United’s new manager on Thursday.
The Dutchman will take over from interim manager, Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.
However, Rangnick confirmed on Friday during his pre-match press conference ahead of Man United’s clash with Arsenal that Pogba will not play again this season because of a calf muscle injury.
Pogba’s current contract with Man United will expire at the end of the season and he is widely expected to leave the Red Devils.
Incoming United manager, Erik ten Hag, whose appointment was confirmed on Thursday, is unlikely to be overly concerned by Pogba’s impending departure and has already identified his replacement.
And according to Sport, Ten Hag is unlikely to be overly concerned by Pogba’s impending departure and has already reportedly identified Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as his replacement.
Ten Hag coached De Jong during his time at Ajax and the midfielder was the jewel in the crown of Ten Hag’s Ajax side, which reached the 2019 Champions League semi-final.
Meanwhile, Man United’s midfield is in need of a total overhaul with Nemanja Matic set to depart, along with the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez share photo of baby girl after tragedy
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have shared the first photo of their baby girl.
In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo can be seen holding his new daughter and smiling with his four other children and long-term partner Rodriguez. “Home sweet home,” he wrote. “Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us.
“We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”
The couple had said their newborn daughter was giving the two “strength” following the tragic death of his baby boy. The two, who were born on 18 April, were the fifth and sixth children of the Manchester United forward and followed Rodriguez giving birth to Alana Martina, on 12 November 2017.
Ronaldo became a father for the first time in June 2010 to his son, Cristiano Jr. and then became father to twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, born in June 2017 in the United States via surrogacy.
The Portuguese superstar and his partner penned a joint statement that was posted on social media on Monday evening: “It is with our deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our baby boy. It’s the greatest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.
“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”
The news comes just weeks after Georgina had posted a touching tribute to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as they eagerly awaited their new arrivals. “Every day by your side is happy and special,” she said on Instagram. “We love you indefinitely. Thank you so much to the best dad in the world.”
Tributes have poured in following the devastating news. United responded to the 37-year-old’s social media post by saying: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”
Marcus Rashford has also led the response from his Man Utd team-mates in sending messages of support. The forward said: “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry.” David de Gea also posted a heart in response to Ronaldo’s post.
Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has also addressed the tragedy, referencing their father, who passed away in 2005. She wrote an open letter that read: “I love you and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our angel is already on father’s lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters.”
SPORTS
Manchester United to hand Erik ten Hag £200m for transfers ahead of mass summer exodus
Erik ten Hag is set to get £200m to spend on signings at Manchester United this summer, while up to 12 players could be leaving.
The Red Devils officially announced that the Dutchman will be their new manager at the end of the season as he leaves Ajax signing a three-year deal, with an option of a fourth, at Old Trafford.
Manchester United agreed a £2.5m compensation package with Ajax for Erik ten Hag and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.
Manchester United’s players have been told of Erik ten Hag’s imminent appointment as their new boss as the restructure ahead of his arrival gets underway.
There will be several players heading out the exit door in the upcoming transfer window as Mirror Football can exclusively reveal there will be a major exodus at United with up to as many as 12 players leaving Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Lee Grant are all set to leave as free agents while at least six other players including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford – could join them to allow Ten Hag to begin his overhaul with Ralf Rangnick suggesting there will be as many as ten new arrivals..
Ten Hag will have a £200million budget to operate with this summer with Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Darwin Nunez, Ruben Neves, Jurrien Timber and Antony among his targets
