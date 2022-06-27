SPORTS
EPL: Barcelona demand one Man Utd player to approve De Jong transfer
Barcelona are trying to include Manchester United’s Harry Maguire in the deal for Frenkie de Jong, the UK Sun reports.
United and Barcelona remain locked in negotiations for de Jong, with Erik ten Hag making the midfielder his top transfer target this summer.
However, Barca have asked for Maguire to be part of the deal.
United, however, rejected that request with the club and are now close to agreeing on a straight cash deal worth £69million.
A number of defenders have been given the green light to leave Old Trafford this summer including Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
But Ten Hag is not willing to let Maguire leave.
Maguire arrived at United for £80m in 2019 and was named captain after just six months at the club.
Bayern Munich give Barcelona one condition to sell Lewandowski
Bayern Munich wants at least €60m (£52m) if they are to sell striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, Sky Sports reports.
Earlier this week, Barcelona made a €40m (£34.4m) offer to sign Lewandowski but Bayern insisted the Poland international was not for sale, even though he has only a year left on his contract.
Lewandowski had last month told Bayern he wants to leave the club this summer and would not extend his contract beyond the end of the 2022/23 season.
The 33-year-old would like to move to Barcelona this summer rather than wait to become a free agent.
Meanwhile, Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich’s chief executive, had since revealed that the 2021 FIFA World Best player would not be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer.
“We would be stupid to sell a player who scores 30 to 40 goals per season,” Kahn said.
“He has a contract until June 2023 and we will definitely have him with us for another season.”
U.S. swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach at world championships in Budapest (Photos)
American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.
Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.
She was given medical attention beside the pool before being taken away on a stretcher.
It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez after she leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety along with the American’s swim partner Lindi Schroeder.
“Anita is much better, she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest,” Fuentes told Spanish newspaper Marca.
“I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn’t breathing, but now she’s fine. She has to rest.”
In a statement on the US Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Fuentes said 25-year-old Alvarez would be assessed by doctors on Thursday before a decision was made on her participation in Friday’s team event.
SEE PHOTOS BELOW
Serie A: Pogba agrees deal with Juventus
Juventus have reached an agreement in principle to sign Paul Pogba, according to Sky Italia.
Pogba is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer.
It is believed that small details of the contract are being sorted out. It will either be a four-year contract or a three-year deal with an option for a further year.
Pogba will officially sign the contract at the start of July.
The move to Juventus would mark a return to a club where Pogba spent four years before rejoining United in 2016.
Manchester City also made a bid to sign Pogba from their bitter rivals, but the player opted against it and has now gone back to Italy.
