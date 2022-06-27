EPL: Barcelona demand one Man Utd player to approve De Jong transfer

Barcelona are trying to include Manchester United’s Harry Maguire in the deal for Frenkie de Jong, the UK Sun reports.

United and Barcelona remain locked in negotiations for de Jong, with Erik ten Hag making the midfielder his top transfer target this summer.

However, Barca have asked for Maguire to be part of the deal.

United, however, rejected that request with the club and are now close to agreeing on a straight cash deal worth £69million.

A number of defenders have been given the green light to leave Old Trafford this summer including Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

But Ten Hag is not willing to let Maguire leave.

Maguire arrived at United for £80m in 2019 and was named captain after just six months at the club.