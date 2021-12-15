SPORTS
EPL: Aubameyang to join Barcelona after being stripped of Arsenal captaincy
Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the club for Barcelona in January.
The UK Independent claims the LaLiga side are eyeing a move for the 32-year-old.
This follows the Gunners’ decision to strip Aubameyang of the captain’s armband on Tuesday.
Mikel Arteta came to the decision, after the Gabon international failed to report on time for a COVID-19 test after travelling to pick up his sick mother from France.
With tensions seemingly high between Arteta and Aubameyang, the player now looks likely to leave the Emirates when the January transfer window opens.
New Barcelona boss, Xavi Hernandez, will be in the market for a striker when the transfer window opens in a few weeks.
Aubameyang has 18 months left on his £350,000-a-week contract with Arsenal
Xavi is also keeping an eye on Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani.
EPL: Wayne Rooney to become coach of Man Utd’s rivals
Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, is being considered for the Everton managerial role if Rafa Benitez is sacked, according to the UK Sun.
Benitez is under increasing pressure at Goodison Park following a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
It was the Toffees’ eighth loss of the campaign.
Although Benitez retains the backing of Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, a contingency plan is already being drawn up should they need to replace him.
Unofficial talks have already taken place between the Toffees and Rooney, who is the current Derby boss.
Rooney, who began his playing career at Everton, has so far remained loyal to the Championship task despite the huge task facing him.
Having been deducted 21 points by the EFL, the 36-year-old’s team is now 15 points from safety at the bottom of the table.
Rooney would no doubt find it difficult to turn down any approach to rescue his boyhood club from their own troubles and any move from Everton would prompt him into a difficult decision.
UEFA cancels Champions League round of 16 fixtures, to repeat draw
UEFA has declared the Champions League draw void following a series of mistakes during the process on Monday morning.
Manchester United had been paired against Paris Saint-Germain, but only after being erroneously paired with Villarreal initially.
The Red Devils were then mistakenly left off the list of possible opponents to face Atletico Madrid.
After clubs sought clarification from the European governing body on what had happened, UEFA announced the ties would be redrawn at 2pm on Monday.
“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16,” a statement said.
“As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.”
However, it appears United's ball was not put back into the correct pot, enabling them to be drawn against Atletico Madrid, who were the next team picked out.
