EPL: Arteta apologizes after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has apologized to the club’s fanbase following their 2-0 loss at Brentford.

The Gunners opened their 2021/2022 Premier League season with defeat to the newly-promoted side.

Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard scored in either half to fire the hosts to victory.

Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted it wasn’t “the result or performance” he wanted.

He said: “First of all, thank you because of the support that they are giving to the team, the travelling fans that were here.

“And after that, I apologise for the result and we know that we have to improve.

“We have two big games coming up right now and we need to a different performance to get a different result.”