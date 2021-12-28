EPL: 103 players, staff test positive for COVID-19 in one week

PSG star Neymar has reportedly splashed out more than £2.5m on a new mansion in Brazil.

The 29-year-old’s latest purchase has been described as a seven-bed property with its own squash court, massive swimming pool, panoramic lift between floors and enough space in the garage for 20 cars.

The Brazilian boasts a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita and a Lamborghini Veneno as part of his multi-million car collection.

The new pad also includes a large area for entertaining with a pool table and cocktail bar.

Neymar signed a new deal earlier this year that will keep him at the Qatari-backed French side until 2025 and pockets just over £30m annually.

Brazilian celeb news website Em Off says Neymar picked up the keys to the multi-million glass-fronted palace, on a private gated residential estate in an area called Alphaville near Sao Paulo, two days before Christmas.

PSG’s No 10 is believed to have celebrated Christmas Day at his new place with his family, friends and new girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

The stunning 27-year-old brunette, who last month claimed she was single in an Instagram question and answer session with fans, was photographed with Neymar in the stands at PSG’s home match against Nantes a fortnight ago.

Neymar only posted a single Christmas Day photo of him with his mum, dad and sister in front of his present-laden tree – and another of him with his ten-year-old son Davi by ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas in a second selfie.

But his new squeeze was pictured alongside him in other snaps he posted on social media the day before the family Christmas dinner during a visit to see his beloved grandmother.

That prompted Brazilian press to describe her as the first partner Neymar has introduced to his relatives since his actress ex Bruna Marquezine.

He also took PSG teammate Marquinhos and former Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Robinho to meet his grandmother.

Neymar’s other home in Brazil is a six-bed mansion near Rio with its own helipad, gym, tennis court and jetty.

The mansion is built on a two-and-a-half acre plot on an upmarket gated estate called Portobello and as well as the helipad and jetty, boasts a sauna, massage room, a spa and heated jacuzzi along with an underground cellar with space for 3,000 bottles of wine.

Neymar is currently out of action having left the pitch against Saint Etienne on a stretcher back in November.

The international star has kept fans updated on his recovery after posting a video of him doing gym work on social media last week.