Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Enugu Governor, Mbah Freezes All Government Accounts Till Further Notice

The governor directed that the accounts should be frozen until further notice.

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has frozen all accounts belonging to the government with immediate effect.

 

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, on Tuesday, said, “Following the directive given by the Enugu State Governor to freeze all government accounts in all the banks in Enugu State, I hereby, direct that all Enugu State Government accounts be frozen with immediate effect, till further notice.”



