Enugu Governor-Elect, Peter Mbah’s Certificate Not From Us, He Knows His Certificate Is Fake – NYSC Director-General

Brig Gen Yusha’u Ahmed, the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Friday disclosed that the discharge certificate being paraded by the Enugu State Governor-elect, Barr Peter Mbah, was not issued by the corps.

The NYSC DG made this known while featuring as a guest on Arise Television’s breakfast programme, stressing that Mbah had told the PDP in the 2023 governorship elections that what he presented as a certificate was fake.

He said; “He came to me and I called my director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him. I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to a black market certificate.

“I was so frank and clear to him that the certificate is not from us. I showed him some few examples just to help him. But he chose to go to court and even to sue whoever that he’s suing.

“As far as I’m concerned, NYSC has not been sued. I’m yet to see anything from the court. All that people are saying is what I’m hearing. I’ve not received any court order. We don’t tolerate anything certificate racketeering,” he added.

SaharaReporters had reported that Mbah took the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and its director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, to court over “conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts” on his discharge certificate.

Mbah, in the writ of summons documents obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, had sought a declaration that he participated in the NYSC scheme for one calendar year vide a call-up letter number FRN/2001/800351; Lagos code LA/01/1532 and upon completion was issued a certificate of National Service No. A808297.