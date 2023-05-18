Enugu Governor-Elect, Peter Mbah Takes Nigerian Youths Corps, NYSC To Court For Failing To Recognise Discharge Certificate

The Governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has taken the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and its director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, to court over “conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts” on his discharge certificate.

Mbah, in the writ of summons documents obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday, is seeking a declaration that he participated in the NYSC scheme for one calendar year vide a call-up letter number FRN/2001/800351; Lagos code LA/01/1532 and upon completion was issued a certificate of National Service No. A808297.

The writ also seeks: “A declaration that the defendants (NYSC and its Director, Corps Certification) conspired by fraudulent design, suppressed and misrepresented facts in supposition that the Plaintiff’s certificate of National Service with number A808297 was not issued by the Defendants, a fact they knew or ought to know as untrue, incorrect, which act constitutes an act of conspiracy.

“A declaration that the defendants were negligent and maliciously misrepresented facts, which facts the Defendants know or ought to know as untrue and ought reasonably to have foreseen that damages would flow from such negligent misrepresentation of material facts.

“A declaration that the predominant purpose of the deceitful misrepresentation was intended albeit to inflict damages in legal profession, politics, business, as it was to unlawfully profit the defendants.

“An order that the Plaintiff’s certificate of National Service number A808297 is authentic and was validly issued by the 1st defendant.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either jointly/severally, their officers, servants in whatsoever manner and howsoever called from disclaiming/resiling/repudiating the certificate of National Service No. A808297 issued to the plaintiff, Barrister Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

“The sum of N20,000,000,000 being general exemplary damages against the defendants, jointly/severally for conspiracy, deceit and misrepresentation of facts.”

Meanwhile, in the affidavit in support of the Motion on Notice deposed by Grace Udeagha, a legal practitioner, the Governor-elect’s lawyers, Emeka Ozoani (SAN) and Co., stated, among others, that Mbah, “after graduating in Law from the University of East London in 2000, returned to Nigeria and as prerequisite to practice as a barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, applied and was admitted into the Bar Part I programme of the Nigerian Law School”.

She further deposed: “That the plaintiff upon completing the Bar Part I exam had to wait for the Bar Part II programme. He was advised that instead of idling away to proceed on the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps Programme.

“That the plaintiff in view of the above was called up for the NYSC and was deployed to Lagos State, with the following particulars: Mbah Peter Ndubuisi; Call up letter No 01134613; reference No NYSC/FRN/2001/800351….

“The Plaintiff/Applicant by letter dated 11th March, 2002, addressed to the Director, NYSC, Lagos State, Udeh & Associates accepted the Plaintiff’s posting/service vide Lagos State NYSC code LA/01/1532, NYSC No. NYSC/FRN/O1/800351…

“That the plaintiff in the course of his NYSC programme aforesaid and after six months of NYSC, the Nigerian law School scheduled the commencement of the Bar Part II programme usually called Bar Final for which the Plaintiff was offered admission to the Nigerian Law School. By a letter dated 20th June 2002, the plaintiff applied to the State Director, NYSC, for deferment of NYSC year 2001/2002 (annexed and marked as exhibit H.)

“Pursuant to paragraph 12 and by a letter dated 01/10/02 from the NYSC Directorate headquarters vide Ref: NYSC/DHQ/CM/M/27 approved the Plaintiff’s application for deferment of NYSC Ref: LA/01/1532 of 6th August, 2002 (annexed and marked as exhibit I).

“That the Plaintiff by a letter of 3/04/2003 written in long hand through the State Director, Lagos State, to the Director-General, NYSC, National Directorate headquarters, Garki Abuja, applied for re-mobilisation, having successfully completed his Bar Final exam (letter dated 24/4/2003 annexed and marked exhibit J)”.

Continuing, Udeagha further deposed that by a letter from the Director, Lagos State NYSC Ref LA/01/1532/T dated 24/4/2003, to the Director-General, National Directorate headquarters, Area 3, Garki Abuja, the National Directorate headquarters wrote back stating, “I am directed to refer to your letter of 24th April, Reference No. LA/01/1532/T on the above subject matter and to request you to re-instate the corps member to continue his service year from where he stopped, with effect from May 2003”.