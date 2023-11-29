Enugu Correctional Service Command enrolls 1,137 inmates for NECO

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, says it has registered 1,137 inmates for National Examination Council, NECO, external exams in the last 12 years.

Mr Nicholas Obiako, the Comptroller of Corrections in Enugu State, revealed this to journalists on Wednesday in Enugu.

According to him, 124 convicts were sitting for the ongoing NECO external test at the Special Study Centre within the Enugu Custodial Centre.

Obiako stated that the state’s three correctional centers, Enugu, Nsukka, and Oji River, were doing well in terms of educational pursuits and inmate formation.

According to him, there are presently 124 inmates taking the NECO exams, which is one of the biggest numbers of inmates in any state in the country.

“For over many years now, our inmates come out with excellent results as we invest heavily in grooming them right from the primary and secondary school classes and quality adult education classes in the centers.

“Most of those who will make their result in their chosen field of study will seek direct admission to the university through the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) that has a study center in Enugu Custodial Centre,” he added.