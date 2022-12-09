‘Enough is enough’ – IPOB group warns Simon Ekpa over sit-at-home order

The youth wing of the Elders Council of the Indegenous People of Biafra have joined in condemning the 5 days sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa.

The order has received condemnation from the IPOB, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Elders’ Council, among others.

Similarly, speaking after their meeting in Enugu on Thursday, the leader of the youth wing of the Elders’ Council, Comrade Ndubuisi Igwekani, aka Agu Biafra, said the pro-Biafra groups will no longer tolerate indiscriminate order for sit-at-home.

The group aligned with the position of the Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, which had cancelled all sit-at-home except days the IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would appear in Court.

They warned that any attempt to enforce the Ekpa-imposed order would meet stiff resistance, warning that no Biafra blood must be shed in the name of sit-at-home.

Agu Biafra, who spoke for the group, warned that nobody must be molested or prevented from going about their normal businesses.

“Enough is enough,” he said.

They, however, urged Igbo leaders and political office holders to take bold steps towards ensuring the release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi.

The group announced plans for a meeting of all pro Biafra groups later in the year to discuss the release of the IPOB leader.