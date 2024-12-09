Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and her long-time best friend Funke Akindele have officially ended their years of rift.

Videos and photos making rounds online captured Eniola Badmus all glammed up for the premiere of the highly anticipated film Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ).

ELJ is the talk of the internet, and without a doubt, celebrities anticipated getting their invite even when they are not part of the crew.

Seeing Eniola Badmus at the premiere confirmed that the besties had settled their issues. A video also captured the moment they took photos together.

It is well known that Eniola Badmus and Funke Akindele are no longer together. This was further confirmed during their questionable absence at her previous project premiere.

Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Thomas further confirmed the speculations when they glammed up to attend Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere a few days after shunning Funke Akindele’s movie night.

Although the reasons for their absence were unknown, it could be that they were not invited or were out of town; however, their presence at Mercy Aigbe’s event raised eyebrows.

The post was mentioned when Eniola Badmus broke the silence on her alleged beef with Funke Akindele. She shared a photo of her friend on Instagram, accompanied by a lengthy post on why they have not been goofing around as usual

Mid this year, Funke Akindele told Arise News Media what transpired between her and Eniola Badmus.

The highest-grossing actress spoke about being cordial with both actors and actresses.

While speaking about her relationship with Eniola Badmus, Funke Akindele said she likes her a lot because she makes her laugh, cracks her up, and loves being with her.

She also noted that they have not been together like they were in the past because they have been busy with life.