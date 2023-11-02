Eniola Ajao beautifully celebrates Odunlade Adekola’s wife

Nollywood actress and producer Eniola Ajao has beautifully celebrated his former boss, Odunlade Adekola’s wife, Ruth Adekola’s birthday.

Earlier today, Odunlade Adekola rocked his verified Instagram page with beautiful photos of his wife and adorable words to mark her new age.

The proud husband who was short of words shared rare photos of his wife, who is only spotted on the internet during special occasions.

Je appreciated his wife for making thier nineteen years of union filled with love. He prayed they will love long to celebrate more years together.

Eniola Ajao also shared photos of Odunlade and his wife on her Instagram page with lovely birthday wishes. The Yoruba actress prayed for God’s blessings upon the celebrant.

Happy Birthday Mummy D💕🎊🎈🎉I pray the Almighty God continue to bless your Existence IJMN🙏Many happy returns ma.”

For a long time now it has been alleged that Eniola Ajao is the main side chic of actor Odunlade Adekola but the two actors have refuted the claims several times despite how deeply close they are.

Kemi Filani recalls that a year ago, Actor Odunlade Adekola was thrown a surprise soiree for his 45th birthday by Eniola Ajao and her mum, Aunty Mobo and while the soiree was going on, Eniola interrupted the dance session of Odunlade Adekola’s wife, Ruth.

Also recall that Odunlade Adekola made Eniola Ajao cry with the special band he hired to surprise her and her twin sister for their 40th birthday in January 2023.

The father of four shared the clip on his social media page and prayed that the sisters will continue to enjoy their day.

This came after her penned a post on his Instagram page in her honour. Pouring sweet words on her, Odunlade Adekola described her as gorgeous, talented, beautiful and wonderful.