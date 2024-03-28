Actress Eniola Ajao has tenedered an apology to women and the Muslim community over the controversy surrounding the award of ‘Best Dressed Female’ given at her movie premiere.

She also announced new winners of the award with N1m compensation each.

Eniola and her movie premiere sparked public reaction after Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was given the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award at the event.

However, few hours after defending her senior colleague, Femi Adebayo, Eniola wrote a lengthy message via Instagram tendering her apology to everyone offended by her action.

It reads in part: “Dear Esteemed Members of the Public, I write to you today with a heavy heart, filled with regret and remorse over the events that unfolded at my movie premiere, BEAST OF TWO WORLDS “AJAKAJU,” #ajakajuthemovie on Sunday, 24th March, 2024. I address you all today, taking full responsibility and seeking your pardon with my deepest regrets for the distress and turmoil caused by the events surrounding the selection of Best Dressed at the premiere of ‘AJAKAJU.’

“First, I want to extend my sincerest apologies to the Muslim community, especially during this sacred month of Ramadan.

“I acknowledge and respect the significance of this time, and it was never my intention to offend or upset anyone with the proceedings of our premiere.

“Please accept my sincerest apologies for any distress my actions may have caused during this sacred time.

“To the women in our society, I want to express my profound apologies. As a woman myself, I understand the importance of upholding and honoring our gender with dignity and respect.

“I want to assure you that I hold the utmost reverence for womanhood, and I would never intentionally engage in any behavior that diminishes or disparages the role of women in our society.

“In an effort to make amends and correct my mistakes, I have decided to honour two females, Bode Alao and one other beautiful woman as the best-dressed females at the premiere.

“Each will receive a sum of N1,000,000(One Million Naira) as a token of my sincere apology and appreciation for their grace”