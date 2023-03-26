Sunday, March 26, 2023
FOOTBALL

England’s Phil Foden Out Of Ukraine Tie After Appendix Operation

By Online Editor
England's Phil Foden Out Of Ukraine Tie After Appendix Operation

File photo of Phil Foden© AFP

Phil Foden was ruled out of England’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on the morning of Sunday’s game at Wembley. The 22-year-old came off the bench, and was later substituted, in Thursday’s 2-1 win away to Italy. Manchester City midfielder Foden trained with England on Saturday but was later taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery on Sunday.

England’s Football Association said in a statement: “Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.

“England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.”

