England stars all test negative for Covid-19 after contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour

Gareth Southgate’s England squad have all returned negative tests after Billy Gilmour’s Covid shock.

Scotland midfielder Gilmour tested positive for the virus after his team’s goalless draw with England at Wembley on Friday night.

There have been pictures showing Gilmour embracing his Chelsea team mate Mason Mount after the game while he also hugged Ben Chilwell.

That set alarm bells ringing within the England camp because Gilmour will now have to self isolate for ten days to follow strict UEFA protocols laid down for the tournament.

But England boss Southgate’s squad plus the entire coaching and support staff all returned negative PCR tests which were carried out on Sunday, around 48 hours after the game.

Scotland are also hopeful that no other of their players will be deemed as a “close contact” of Gilmour which generally means coming into contact for at least 15 minutes.

Clearly, the shock of the Gilmour news was a bombshell for England but they have stuck to the guidelines of pre-match and post-match testing as the players are currently undergoing regular tests since being in camp.

They are based at Tottenham’s training ground before the Cezch Republic game and were able to train as normal on Monday morning.

The Football Association have confirmed that they will “remain in contact with Public Health England” as they prepare for the Czech game.

Public Health England could shut down a training ground if there are any fears of an outbreak and sometimes it can take up to five days for a positive test to appear.

But the Premier League were confident that no player actually contracted the virus while on the pitch since Project Restart was launched 12 months ago.

That means the chances of Mount or Chilwell catching it from Gilmour are very remote even if players have noticeably been more relaxed about goal celebrations and shaking hands or swapping shirts.

Scotland were not fast tracked for vaccinations before the tournament and Government officials left football to decide whether they should go down that route but the fear was that it was a bad precedent and set a poor example.

The FA have been quick to stress there has been no panic in the camp and it is worth noting that Scotland decided to stay in England rather than be based North of the Border because the restrictions are less strict.

In fact, had Gilmour tested positive while in Scotland, local rules would have required the entire squad to isolate which is also why they and Croatia moved their original plans to base themselves in England.

England boss Southgate is due to give a press conference this evening but the FA’s plans for the Czech game go ahead as normal.