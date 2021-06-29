SPORTS
England qualify for Euro 2020 quarter-finals with joyous victory over Germany
Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck in the second half to steer England past Germany and into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on a famous night at Wembley.
Manchester City winger Sterling converted for the third time in four games after Luke Shaw’s cross to put the Three Lions ahead with 15 minutes remaining.
And under-pressure captain Kane doubled the advantage in the 86th minute from Jack Grealish’s assist, marking the Tottenham striker’s first goal in 570 minutes.
The pair of goals were met with emphatic celebrations at Wembley as well as in pubs and living rooms up and down the country as England overcame their old rivals on home soil to reach the quarter-finals.
It was not all plain sailing, as Sterling almost went from hero to zero after giving the ball away and presenting Thomas Muller with the perfect chance to pull Germany back on level terms.
But, astonishingly, the Bayern Munich veteran put his effort wide of the post while through one-on-one on Jordan Pickford, who was brilliant throughout the last-16 tie.
Pickford made crucial saves either side of the interval to prevent England falling behind and looks every bit the assured No. 1 his country has been calling out for.
Fernandinho signs one-year extension deal at Manchester City
Manchester City captain Fernandinho insists he has unfinished business at the club after signing a one-year contract extension.
The 36-year-old will stay on at the Etihad Stadium until 2022 and is targeting another shot at the UEFA Champions League.
His team lost to Chelsea in their first final last month.
“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet and so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals they’re looking for,” said the Brazilian.
“In my point of view, we can do that. There’s still places to improve and to get those targets.
“Obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.
“If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I will be the happiest person there.”
Fernandinho joined from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has made 350 appearances and won 12 domestic trophies during that time.
He became the joint-most decorated player in League Cup history last season when he won a sixth Carabao Cup.
“Fernandinho’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain.
“He is an outstanding footballer —— one of the best in the world in his position —- and an exemplary professional.”
Man. United handed Sancho boost
Jadon Sancho is moving ever closer to sealing his protracted move to Manchester United after Borussia Dortmund identified his replacement.
The 21-year-old is set to complete a £77.8million move to Old Trafford later this week after Man United officials broke through in their long-running negotiations with the Bundesliga club.
It is believed Sancho will sign a five-year deal worth £250,000-a-week as he looks set to become Man United’s third-most expensive signing after Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.
The deal could be pushed through now that Dortmund have identified his replacement, with PSV duo Noni Madueke and Donyell Malen on their shopping list, according to The Telegraph.
Madueke, 19, came through the ranks at Tottenham before opting to head to Germany in 2019 and has impressed with nine goals in 31 appearances in the Eredivisie.
That should pave the way for Sancho to complete his switch to Old Trafford this summer to end their 18-month pursuit of the former Man City academy graduate.
Mbappe apologises for making France ‘incredibly sad
France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has apologised for missing the decisive spot kick that made the world champions crash out of Euro 2020.
Switzerland won the shootout 5-4 and qualified for the quarter finals.
In an Instagram post early today, Mbappe, 22, said France were “incredibly sad” after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night.
“Very difficult to turn the page”, Mbappe wrote.
“The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal.
“I’m sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. Finding sleep will be difficult but unfortunately it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.
“I know you fans have been disappointed, but I still want to thank you for your support and for always believing in us.
“The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next upcoming deadlines.
“Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland”.
