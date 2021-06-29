England qualify for Euro 2020 quarter-finals with joyous victory over Germany

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck in the second half to steer England past Germany and into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on a famous night at Wembley.

Manchester City winger Sterling converted for the third time in four games after Luke Shaw’s cross to put the Three Lions ahead with 15 minutes remaining.

And under-pressure captain Kane doubled the advantage in the 86th minute from Jack Grealish’s assist, marking the Tottenham striker’s first goal in 570 minutes.

The pair of goals were met with emphatic celebrations at Wembley as well as in pubs and living rooms up and down the country as England overcame their old rivals on home soil to reach the quarter-finals.

It was not all plain sailing, as Sterling almost went from hero to zero after giving the ball away and presenting Thomas Muller with the perfect chance to pull Germany back on level terms.

But, astonishingly, the Bayern Munich veteran put his effort wide of the post while through one-on-one on Jordan Pickford, who was brilliant throughout the last-16 tie.

Pickford made crucial saves either side of the interval to prevent England falling behind and looks every bit the assured No. 1 his country has been calling out for.