England face Germany, France, Portugal… or Hungary in horror last-16 Euro 2020 clash after win against Czech Republic

England will play Germany, France, Portugal or Hungary in the last 16 of the Euros after beating Czech Republic.

The Three Lions’ narrow 1-0 win at Wembley tonight ensured they finished top of Group D.

And that means they have a horror last-16 clash with the runners-up from ‘Group of Death’ Group F on Tuesday, June 29 at 5pm – again, under the Wembley Arch.

As things stand, old rivals Germany sit second in that group with three points but they still have one game to play tonight.

But in a very competitive group, England could face a meeting with World Cup winners France, or defending European Champions Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

There is also still a chance Hungary could finish second and come to Wembley.

France are currently top of Group F on four points with Germany ahead of Portugal on goal difference – both on three points – while Hungary are fourth on one.

Didier Deschamps’ side take on Portugal and Germany host Hungary at 8pm tonight to determine the final standings.

HOW ENGLAND COULD FACE… FRANCE

If France draw with Portugal and Germany win, they would finish second.

If France lose and Germany draw or lose they would also finish second (barring a big goal swing in Hungary’s favour which could see them drop to third).

HOW ENGLAND COULD FACE… GERMANY

If Germany win and France win, they would finish second.

If Germany draw and France win or draw they would finish second.

HOW ENGLAND COULD FACE… PORTUGAL

If Portugal win and Germany win, they would likely finish second – unless they win by more goals than Germany, in which case they could go top in that scenario.

If Portugal draw and Germany lose, they would finish second.

HOW ENGLAND COULD FACE… HUNGARY

This is the dream scenario for England and very possible.

If Hungary beat Germany, and France beat Portugal, they will finish second.