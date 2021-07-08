SPORTS
England break 55-year-old jinx to reach Euro 2020 final
England have reached a first major final in 55 years after seeing off Denmark at Wembley.
England have broken a 55-year-old jinx, beating Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final to set up a cracking Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.
England have not reached the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup.
Raheem Sterling played a major role in the match as he was instrumental in both goals scored by England.
Denmark opened scoring on 30 minutes through Mikkel Damsgaard.
Damsgaard unleashed a missile into the roof of the net via the free kick for a wonderful goal.
England levelled on 39 minutes from an own goal from Simon Kjaer.
The match dragged into extra-time as the game ended 1-1 on duration.
Sterling won a penalty, which Harry Kane missed, but tapped home the rebound to give England 2-1 and held on till the final whistle.
England will now meet Italy on Sunday in the final match to decide who win Euro 2020.
SPORTS
Raheem Sterling reacts to controversial penalty in England’s victory over Denmark
Raheem Sterling declared he won a “clear penalty” amid the controversy surrounding England’s match-winning spot-kick against Denmark.
Sterling went down under the challenges of Mathias Jensen and Joakim Maehle in the first period of extra-time, with the teams still level at 1-1.
The referee immediately pointed to the spot and a VAR check backed up the original decision.
Three Lions captain Harry Kane stepped up from 12 yards and saw his initial effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but he was able to convert the rebound.
The penalty was labeled “soft” by Gary Neville and Roy Keane blasted the decision, but Sterling insists he was fouled.
“Yeah, I went into the box, he stuck his right leg out, it touched my leg. Clear penalty,” the Manchester City winger told ITV Sport when asked if the spot kick was justified.
“If it goes in the back of the net, that’s all that matters,” said Sterling. “The ‘keeper saved it but the rebound, we’ll take that all day.”
Unsung England hero provides spark on electrifying night to secure Euro 2020 final berth
mirror
Turning his attention to England’s overall display, Sterling hailed England for recovering from Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick which opened the scoring for Denmark.
“It was a tough performance today, we had to dig in deep,” the 26-year-old added. “It’s the first time we’ve conceded in the tournament and I thought we coped, showed a good team spirit and came back to win the game.
“We knew it was difficult to go behind, got the equaliser and we knew we had to stay patient.
“We knew with the legs we have in the team, the aggressiveness, the power, it was only a matter of time before we brought them down, and we got the penalty in the end.”
England’s victory over Denmark sets up a final showdown versus Italy, and Sterling says England’s celebrations will not last for long with a challenging fixture on Sunday.
SPORTS
Tokyo Olympics: Buhari to host Team Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday host members of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympics at the Presidential Villa in Abuja before the final batch of the contingent departs for the Games.
Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a brief send-forth ceremony for the first batch of the team which left for Japan.
Dare said the contingent, which would leave in four batches, would be formally “sent forth” by President Buhari on Monday, as is the tradition.
He said, “We’re keeping to the tradition of unveiling the team to the President, who will, in turn, hand them over to the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).
“The unveiling of the official wear/equipment will also be done by Mr President. This is a very symbolic event meant to officially send forth the team to the Games.
“This should also inspire the athletes and reinforce the fact that the Federal Government and the entire country are behind them.”
Dare also commended President Buhari for the enormous support and resources in preparing and ensuring the athletes do well at the Games.
Recall that Team Nigeria, comprising 58 athletes and 22 coaches, will compete in nine sports at the Tokyo Olympics.
SPORTS
Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final
Italy have qualified for Euro 2020 final after defeating Spain 4-2 on penalty shootouts in Wembley.
The match had ended 1-1 on duration time, which necessitated an extra-time, with no goal reported.
Penalty has to decide the encounter and Alvaro Morata missed Spain’s crucial kick, as Italy triumph to reach the final.
After Alvaro Morata’s penalty was saved, Jorginho strolled up to score and set up a final with either England or Denmark in London on Sunday.
Morata’s penalty miss was the third he had failed to score in Euro 2020.
After a goalless first half, Federico Chiesa gave Italy the lead on 60 minutes.
He pounced on a loose ball inside the box and beats the goalkeeper with a shot inside the right post.
Morata equalised for Spain on 80 minutes to drag the match into extra-time. Morata was released by Dani Olmo, he surged into the box and smashed a great shot into the top corner after a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Northern groups battle southern governors over PIB, Electoral law
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Nigeria receives first batch of A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 lies we need to stop teaching girls about sex
-
LIFESTYLES9 hours ago
5 ways how sex makes you gorgeous!
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Kano youth sets self ablaze over inability to pay NECO fees
-
NEWS2 days ago
Suspected herdsmen abduct four Ekiti farmers, demand N50m ransom
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
Defections: Rep asks Secondus to resign ‘so that PDP can come back to life’
-
NEWS1 day ago
Dollar Videos: Court fines Ganduje N800k for withdrawing suit against Ja’afar Ja’afar