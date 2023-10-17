England 3-1 Italy: Three Lions secure Euro 2024 spot with Wembley win

England have booked their spot at Euro 2024 after a 3-1 win against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca, a summer signing from West Ham, opened the scoring but after Harry Kane registered his 60th England goal from the penalty spot, Jude Bellingham’s incredible assist set up Marcus Rashford to turn it around.

Italy pushed for an equaliser but Bayern Munich star Kane bagged his second goal with 13 minutes left to make it 3-1 as the Three Lions sealed their place at next summer’s major European tournament, which is being held in Germany.

The result means that England remain unbeaten in 2023 from their eight games and have not lost since their World Cup exit in Qatar, while victory over Italy also marks revenge for the Gareth Southgate’s side after losing the Euro 2020 final.

England started on the front foot and dominated the opening exchanges – with Bellingham seeing plenty of the ball and Rashford’s dangerous free-kick going just over – before Italy took a shock early lead against the run of play.

Declan Rice was unable to stop Destiny Udogie’s run and a brilliant Italy attack allowed Scamacca to drift in between Harry Maguire and John Stones, who were caught sleeping at the back as the ex-West Ham star slotted home a simple finish.

England looked rattled and nervous for the next 10 minutes but after Giovanni Di Lorenzo hacked down Bellingham inside the box, the Three Lions levelled it up from the penalty spot as Kane fired past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

More chances fell for both nations before the break with Rashford and Udogie forcing saves out of Donnarumma and Jordan Pickford respectively but the score remained locked at 1-1 heading into half-time in a fair reflection of the game.

England appealed for a second penalty shortly after the restart when Udogie brought down Phil Foden inside the box, but French referee Clement Turpin waived away protests before Kalvin Phillips’ fierce shot went narrowly over.

Just before the hour mark, England took the lead from a remarkable attacking move started by Bellingham, who won a sliding tackle on the edge of his own box and started a dangerous counter-attack in which he flicked the ball over the Italian midfield before unleashing Rashford, who cut inside and slotted home.

Scamacca then tested Pickford as he looked to get Italy level and after Rashford’s shot went off target, both sides made a flurry of substitutions before Foden forced a save from Donnarumma.

Kane then made sure of the victory after a long chip from Marc Guehi – with the Bayern striker holding off his marker to turn and after Alessandro Bastoni failed to retrieve the ball – he left Donnarumma with no chance after a cool finish as he handed England a two-goal cushion with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

Italy were unable to mount a comeback in the closing stages as Southgate’s men celebrated reaching Euro 2024 with two qualifying games to spare.