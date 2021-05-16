EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team

A prominent Lagos lawyer and former Ikeja branch chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adesina Ogunlana has joined the legal team of Olanrewaju James, aka Baba Ijesha.

Ogunlana is the counsel to #EndSARS protesters at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS related abuses and other matters.

James was arrested in April for allegedly sexually molesting a 14 year-old minor.

Ogunlana was hired by another actor in Nollywood, Yomi Fabiyi and other friends of Baba Ijesha.

Ogunlana, a social critic and human rights activist who often criticizes government officials, and leaders of thought, on Saturday insisted that the actor had a fundamental right to defence and bail.

In a video released by Ogunlana , the lawyer complained that Baba Ijesha is currently facing a “show trial” .

On why he took the decision to defend Baba Ijesha despite the gravity of the offence, Ogunlana said the issue of fundamental rights has been one he always had an interest in.