EndSARS memorial organisers release schedule of events despite police warnings

Plans are in top gear to organise protests to commemorate the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

Several photos and fliers have been circulated on social media showing the venues of the event across Nigeria, with the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos being the most notable venue.

One of the fliers read: “As part of the programme lined up for 1st Year Memorial of the historic #EndSARS Protests during which hundreds were killed and even many more were maimed and unjustly imprisoned, there will be these religious services to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed, peace and justice, in deference to the three faith traditions in Nigeria.

“Friday, October 15th 201 Jumat Service at Jumaat Suadr central mosque beside MRS filling Station by the pedestrian bridge, Ojota.”

“On Saturday, 16th October, the protesters plan to converge for traditional rites on the Fela Shrine, Ikeja.”

“Sunday 17th October, Church Service at Lagos Christian Center,” the flier added.

It also stipulated the dress code as “black shirt”.

Also, in Oyo State, the youths plan to converge on Iwo Road and Ojoo Roundabout, one of the fliers read.

This is despite the statements released by the Oyo and Lagos state police commands warning youths to desist from participating in such protests.

The police also threatened to utilise all ‘legitimate’ means to clamp down on peaceful protests.

A statement from the Oyo State police command said the State’s Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has ”directed extensive visibility and aggressive patrols by Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers while the adequate deployment of operational, intelligence and tactical assets would be strategically positioned across every nook and cranny of the state.”

A similar statement from Lagos police boss, Hakeem Odumosu read: “The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest…”