#EndSARS memorial organisers release schedule of events despite police warnings
Plans are in top gear to organise protests to commemorate the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.
Several photos and fliers have been circulated on social media showing the venues of the event across Nigeria, with the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos being the most notable venue.
One of the fliers read: “As part of the programme lined up for 1st Year Memorial of the historic #EndSARS Protests during which hundreds were killed and even many more were maimed and unjustly imprisoned, there will be these religious services to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed, peace and justice, in deference to the three faith traditions in Nigeria.
“Friday, October 15th 201 Jumat Service at Jumaat Suadr central mosque beside MRS filling Station by the pedestrian bridge, Ojota.”
“On Saturday, 16th October, the protesters plan to converge for traditional rites on the Fela Shrine, Ikeja.”
“Sunday 17th October, Church Service at Lagos Christian Center,” the flier added.
It also stipulated the dress code as “black shirt”.
Also, in Oyo State, the youths plan to converge on Iwo Road and Ojoo Roundabout, one of the fliers read.
This is despite the statements released by the Oyo and Lagos state police commands warning youths to desist from participating in such protests.
The police also threatened to utilise all ‘legitimate’ means to clamp down on peaceful protests.
A statement from the Oyo State police command said the State’s Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has ”directed extensive visibility and aggressive patrols by Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers while the adequate deployment of operational, intelligence and tactical assets would be strategically positioned across every nook and cranny of the state.”
A similar statement from Lagos police boss, Hakeem Odumosu read: “The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.
“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest…”
Court orders Oyedepo’s university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit
The National Industrial Court on Thursday ordered Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, to pay its former employee, Dr. Adekunle Oyeyemi, the sum of N10.3 million as general damages, terminal benefit, and salary.
The judge, Justice Ayodele Obaseki-Osaghae, delivering judgment also declared that the termination of the claimant’s employment was wrongful and in breach of the contract of his employment.
The court ordered the payment of N8.2 million as the equivalent of his 24-month salary as general damages.
The sum of N1.7 million was ordered as terminal benefits and N344,635 being salary in lieu of notice, to be paid within 30 days.
The judge held that the university’s unilateral review of the claimant’s employment conversion to Senior Lecturer was wrongful.
The court stated that the action was unsolicited and was designed to make the workplace intolerable for him and force his exit.
Obaseki-Osaghae stated that there was no wrongdoing established before the court that necessitated the termination of the claimant’s appointment with immediate effect.
“The words with ‘immediate effect’ have the effect of stigmatization.
“The termination of the claimant’s employment is wrongful and not in accordance with international best practices.” the judge ruled.
From facts, the claimant submitted that he was employed as a full-time Director of the University’s Counseling Centre from Oct.1, 2007, to Nov.15, 2016, when his appointment was terminated without any misconduct.
In addition, he stated that he sent an internal memo to the Secretary of the University Board to state his position against the board’s resolution on the issue of tenure of Principal Officers and Directors.
He further said that he got a reply letter informing him that his tenure as the Director of the Centre had come to an end and he was being redeployed to the Department of Psychology as a Senior Lecturer, which was against his terms of employment.
The claimant’s counsel, Funmi Falana, submitted that the termination of her client’s employment was done contrary to the institution’s law.
She, therefore, sought an order of reinstatement amongst other reliefs.
The defendant, on its part, submitted that the claimant was invited to a roundtable discussion when his service was no longer required in its counselling centre.
The university also stated that when the claimant was informed of its decision to transfer him as a Senior Lecturer on contract, he consented to the arrangement.
The university stated that it decided to retain the claimant as a Senior Lecturer on contract as a kind gesture as he was over 60 years as at the time and was due for retirement.
VIDEO: Freed Seminarians hold thanksgiving mass
The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan on Thursday held a thanksgiving mass for the safe return of three Seminarians from kidnappers den in the Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State
Gunmen had on Tuesday stormed the Christ the King Major Seminary and abducted their victims.
The bandits had attempted to kidnap seven Seminarians out of which four escaped.
Buhari cancels visit to hometown over fear of #EndSARS memorial protest – Report
President Muhammadu may have cancelled his visit to Daura, Katsina State over the planned protest across the country in commemoration of the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.
The President was expected to depart Abuja this weekend for Daura for a ‘short rest’.
Buhari had on September 26 returned from New York, United States after participating in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).
And shortly after returning to the country, Nigeria celebrated its 61st Independence Day Anniversary, which again took Buhari out of his comfort zone.
According to a presidential source, for a younger and healthier leader who is used to hard physical and mental work, such a hectic schedule may not be too taxing.
However, considering Buhari’s age and health, the source said he probably found the recent activities taxing enough to require some rest.
“He’s departing for Daura this weekend for home rest. He just wants to go and rest. He will return next week,” a presidential source had said on Wednesday.
However, sources on Thursday said the trip has been cancelled over the planned #EndSARS memorial protests on October 20, 2021.
“The earlier trip to Daura has been stepped down over threats of the resurgence of #EndSARS memorial uprising,”
The #EndSARS protest, which was held between October 8 and 20 last year, was a public outcry for an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion and abuse of power, especially by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The protest, which started peacefully, led to the disbandment of SARS by the Nigerian government.
The protest was brought to a halt on October 20, 2020, when officers of the Nigerian Army shot at the protesters, killing and injuring some of them at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.
This year, the Nigeria Police have threatened to quash any protest held in memory of the victims.
